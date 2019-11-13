Black Friday 2019 might technically be a little over two weeks away, but everyone knows that the year’s biggest sales event has already begun. Top retailers around the country are slashing prices left and right on all the products they think will be most popular this holiday season, and there are already some truly jaw-dropping deals out there like a rare discount on AirPods Pro and nearly $100 off the class-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are probably the best we’ve seen so far, and we rounded up our favorites in a post earlier today. Walmart’s early Black Friday blowout just kicked off as well though, and its definitely a close second to Amazon. You can shop the entire Walmart early Black Friday sale right here on the company’s website, and you’ll find our picks for Walmart’s top 10 early Black Friday deals below.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart:Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Saute/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook

Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution

Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

Slow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours

10 proven safety mechanisms

Adjustable temperature settings

Dual pressure settings

Finger print resistant stainless steel exterior

Handles on either side for left and right-handed use

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $64.99 (reg. $99.99)

Same deal available on Amazon

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3)

Apple AirPods: $144.00 (reg. $159.00)

Same deal available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular – 38mm

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch (2)

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance (3)

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean (4)

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular – 38mm: $199.00 (reg. $379.00)

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

Includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test

Before you buy visit 23andme.com/test-info

Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy

Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts

Provide a saliva sample using our at-home kit and send it back. No additional lab fee required. Results ready in about 6-8 weeks

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $99.00 (reg. $199.00)

Same deal available on Amazon

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum

Dual-Brush Edge Cleaning: Two spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges with ease.

Smart Sensor Navigation: Seamlessly navigates floors and carpets while proximity sensors assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles.

Remote Scheduling: Start cleaning or set a recurring cleaning schedule for each day of the week with an easy to use remote.

Low Profile Design: Shark ION Robot’s thin design allows it to easily coast below furniture to provide thorough clean throughout your home.

Self-Cleaning Technology:

Innovative self-grooming system lets the brushroll manage and untangle long hair, string and fibers so you don’t have to do it.

Performance Brushroll: Built with helix-pattern high-tensile bristles that provide thorough pickup on carpets and hard floors.

Easy Empty Dust Bin: An easy-access dust bin detaches from the side, so you empty it quickly, easily and without mess.

Lithium ION Battery: It provides over an hour of cleaning time, and automatically returns to its dock to recharge, which means it prevents everyday buildup in your home.



Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum: $199.00 (reg. $299.00)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR

Product Type

Ultra HDTV

4K UHD Picture

PurColorTM

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD EngineTM

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhance

Design

Clean Cable Solution®

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black (75NU6—Charcoal Black)

Stand Color: Charcoal Black (75NU6—Dark Gray

VESA Mounting Standard: 100mm x 100mm, 200mm x 100mm, 200mm x 200mm, 300mm x 300mm, 400mm x 200mm, 400mm x 400mm, 600mm x 400mm

Smart TV

Universal Browse

Connect & Share

Connections

2 HDMI Connections1

1 USB Connection

802.11N built-in Wi-Fi

RS232 Control (requires adaptor)2 Optical Audio Output Port

Audio

Dolby® Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel

Included Accessories

Standard Remote (TM-1240A)

Industry Certifications

CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG UN65NU6900 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR: $477.99 (reg. $797.99)

Sanyo 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV

ENTERTAINMENT – choose from over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes

HOME SCREEN – access to your cable box, satellite, HDTV antenna and favorite streaming channels – all from your home screen

FEATURED FREE – get one-click access to free movies and TV episodes with Featured Free, plus hundreds more free channels

EASY SEARCH – search by title, actor, or director to see where you can stream shows for free or at the lowest cost

FREE ROKU MOBILE APP – for iOS or Android devices to control your TV, use voice search, enjoy private listening, and more

Sanyo 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV: $379.99 (reg. $498.00)

Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle

Comes with:

Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2k20 Console

Bonus Fifa 20

Bonus Madden 20

Bonus Controller

Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle: $299.00 – $328.33 (save up to 20%)

KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients for a recipe

10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe

Soft Start

Stainless steel bowl

Model KSM75 includes(1) coated flat beater, (1) coated dough hook and (1) 6-wire whip

Add to the capabilities of the KitchenAid stand mixer with over 10 available attachments

KitchenAid attachments sold separately

KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $199.00 (reg. $279.00)

HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD: $279.00 (reg. $469.00)