McDonald’s customer accidentally uses code word, gets three bags of weed at the drive-thru

A South Carolina man claims his McDonald’s order came with an unexpected surprise. Parrish Brown alleges that when he took a trip through his local drive-thru in Hilton Head and ordered a sweet tea, he accidentally stumbled upon a secret code word that resulted in a very special flavor.

“Extra lemon” is what Brown says he requested, and while that seems pretty innocent on the surface, the drive-thru worker apparently asked him to clarify his request. He repeated the request, paid for his beverage, and was on his way. It wasn’t until he was sipping his drink at work that he realized he was “high as a kite.”

The drink, which Brown told The Island Packet tasted odd, had given him a serious buzz. He cracked open the lid and quickly discovered the source of his high: three bags of marijuana had been stuffed inside.

Brown says he’s never used marijuana in the past and was unfamiliar with its effects or the taste. As he was stirring his drink, the bags opened and tainted the tea, he says. After he realized what had happened he called local police who quickly confirmed that the substance was indeed marijuana. Responding officers found the whole situation a bit difficult to comprehend, asking why Brown would drink the beverage in the first place.

The authorities are now investigating the man’s claim and trying to figure out exactly where the marijuana came from. Brown thinks he knows, and that “extra lemon” was a code word that signaled someone in the back to drop the weed in his drink. It sounds plausible, but the idea that someone could score three bags of weed for free is the part that is a little hard to believe. Of course, it’s entirely possible that the McDonald’s worker or workers behind the alleged scheme team up with a partner who takes payments in advance.

In any case, the “victim” has since come back down to Earth and the police are determined to get to the bottom of it.