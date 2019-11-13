‘Friends’ reunion could finally become a reality on HBO Max

Ever since Friends wrapped up in 2004, fans of the sitcom have been asking about a reunion. The stars of the show have each gone on to have varying degrees of successful careers, but for 15 years, people have been asking each of them when they are going to reunite for a new season, a Friends movie, or even a one-off reunion special. And while there’s still nothing official to announce, it sounds like something is finally in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s six main stars (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are currently in talks with HBO Max to bring an unscripted reunion special to AT&T’s streaming service.

Sources tell the publication that a deal has not been made, agreements with the cast and crew still need to be ironed out, and even then, it might not be possible to work around everyone’s schedule. With all of that said, it’s probably not worth getting your hopes up quite yet, but at least the first steps are being taken.

As THR notes, everyone involved with the show has repeatedly shot down the idea of those characters coming back for more scripted stories in that world, but sources say that the fact the cast is even considering getting back together, in whatever form the final product may take, is a huge win for WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, who has reportedly been the “driving force” behind the talks.

Needless to say, a Friends reunion would be just the kind of landmark event to help HBO Max hit the ground running when it launches in 2020. Ironically, Rachel herself (Jennifer Aniston) was also one of the main draws for the launch of Apple TV+ this fall, as she stars alongside another Friends alum, Reese Witherspoon, in The Morning Show. She and her Friends co-stars could make an even bigger splash on HBO Max, which has already secured the streaming rights to the original series for the next five years for a reported $425 million.