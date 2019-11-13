Well, it might only be day two but it’s already pretty safe to say that Disney+ is a smash hit. We don’t have any official launch-day subscriber figures to share, but we do have some pretty clear evidence beyond the unending buzz that you see all over social media sites right now. Disney spoke openly about how many months it spent preparing for heavy demand on launch day, and yet the company still couldn’t manage to handle the influx of new users who rushed to stream their favorite Disney-owned programming on Disney+. Apps were crashing, error messages kept popping up, and the problems continued late into the night as the new streaming service simply couldn’t cope with the amount of traffic it was getting. Most estimates for launch-day Disney+ subscriber counts reach into the millions, and we don’t doubt it considering what we saw yesterday.

As popular as Disney+ is, and as much fantastic content as it has in its catalog on day one, it stands to reason that Disney could get away with charging an arm and a leg for it. Heck, there are already a whopping 639 different movies and shows available to stream on Disney+. But Disney decided to add even more fuel to the fire by making its new streaming service shockingly affordable; Disney plus costs just $6.99 each month, or $5.83 per month if you pay annually. That price point makes the service a complete no-brainer. In fact, there’s really only one reason we can think of not to pay for Disney+: If you can get it for free.

Disney+ offers an incredible amount of value for as little as $5.83 per month. Right on launch-day, you get nearly all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, just about every Disney movie and show that has ever been made, National Geographic content, every episode of The Simpsons, every single Pixar movie, and more. On top of that, you get access to exclusive content from the Star Wars Universe (The Mandalorian, etc.), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (What If…?, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, etc.), Disney (Lady and the Tramp, etc.), and more. It’s crazy that accessing this massive, ever-expanding catalog of content costs as little as $5.83 per month. But it’s even crazier that there’s already a way that you can get it for free.

Verizon recently generated some hype by lumping in Apple Music for free with its unlimited plans, but it’s going to stir up far more buzz with its new offer that just kicked off this week. In a nutshell, Verizon is giving a free year of Disney+ to everyone who subscribes to a 4G or 5G unlimited wireless plan. On top of that, you can also get a free year of Disney+ if you subscribe to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

Here are some key points from Verizon’s announcement:

On November 12, Verizon will begin offering 12 months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers

New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers can also enjoy 12 months of Disney+ on us

Verizon customers can enjoy everything Disney+ has to offer, including high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, downloads for offline viewing, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles

Here are all the different wireless plans that are eligible for the deal:

Verizon Unlimited plan

Go Unlimited

Beyond Unlimited

Above Unlimited

Get More Unlimited

Do More Unlimited

Play More Unlimited

Start Unlimited

The promotion is available to all new and existing Verizon Wireless subscribers, but only new Fios and 5G Home customers can get the free year of Disney+. So how do you get in on the action? It seriously couldn’t be easier — just visit Verizon’s Disney+ promotion page, scroll down until you see the button that says “Get Disney+,” then click it and log in. After you do, you’ll see a big box that looks like this:

Click the black “Get Disney+” button, follow the on-screen instructions, and you’ll be streaming The Mandalorian for free in no time!