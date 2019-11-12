Master & Dynamic has become so well-known among audiophiles for its class-leading headphones and earphones that it seems like the brand has been around forever. Incredibly, the New York-based consumer audio company is actually only 5 years old. It’s crazy to think that a startup could enter such a crowded space and make a big impact in a short amount of time, especially when the leaders in the market are audio giants like Sony, Bose, and Beats. Yet that’s exactly what Master & Dynamic has done, and it has even managed to best some of the top players in the industry.

The company’s first wireless noise cancelling headphones were just released this past May, but they offer sound quality that arguably outshines the most popular models in the business, Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones and the QuietComfort35 model from Bose. Where earphones are concerned, the Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus true wireless earbuds were released just last month, offering a huge upgrade over the originals. We’ve tested dozens of pairs of cord-free earbuds including the latest and greatest from Apple, Beats, and Sony, and the MW07 Plus earphones blow them all away. M&D has indeed had a big year in 2019, but the company isn’t done quite yet. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Master & Dynamic is re-releasing the headphones that started it all.

Master & Dynamic’s original wired MH40 headphones put the company on the map. They offered a unique design that was both stunning and elegant, as well as top-notch sound quality that wowed critics. The company has come a long way since then, but the ideas behind the MH40 headphones have carried through all of M&D’s new headphones since then. Over-ear and on-ear models all share the design identity that was first introduced on the MH40 headphones, and there continues to be a focus on premium materials, premium quality, and most importantly, premium sound.

Now, Master & Dynamic has come full circle to reintroduce the MH40 headphones and reinvent them for 2019 and 2020. The new MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones were just released on Tuesday, and they’re better than the originals in almost every way. We said “almost” because there’s one thing that hasn’t changed at all: They’re still some of the best-looking headphones you’ll ever find.

Here are some specs and feature highlights from Master & Dynamic:

40mm Neodymium custom drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity supporting aptX, SBC

Beamforming Noise Reduction Mic Array for better call quality (two microphones

on right ear cup)

on right ear cup) Coated canvas with lambskin ear pads and inside of the headband

Durable and lightweight anodized aluminum

Replaceable lambskin leather-wrapped memory foam ear pads

Up to 18 hours of battery life, charges to 50% in 30 minutes

Charge and passive audio via USB-C cables

30 meter/100 feet Bluetooth range

We’ve been testing the new MH40 wireless headphones for about a week now, and there have been absolutely no surprises… but that’s a good thing. We’ve come to expect the best from every new Master & Dynamic product we test, and we got it once again from these headphones. They’re stylish and lightweight despite being made from premium materials, and the battery has yet to die despite all the testing we’ve been doing. Most importantly, of course, they sound amazing.

The new Master & Dynamic MH40 wireless headphones are available beginning today, November 12th, exclusively on the M&D website. They retail for $299 and come in Gunmetal / Black Coated Canvas & Lambskin, Black Metal / Black Coated Canvas & Lambskin, or Silver Metal / Brown Coated Canvas & Lambskin.