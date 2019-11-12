Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the day you’ve been eagerly awaiting is finally upon us. Disney+ has launched! The already-crowded streaming media space is getting even more crowded with Apple TV+ having just gone live and other launches including NBC Peacock and HBO Max looming, but no Netflix competitor has gotten anywhere near as much buzz as Disney+. Why is that? Well, it’s pretty simple: First, Disney’s new streamer is remarkably affordable at just $6.99 each month, or just $5.83 per month if you pay annually. Second, Disney+ is launching with a massive catalog of incredible content that’s all available to stream today, on day 1!

To put it plainly, we’ve never seen a streaming media service launch that’s anything like Disney+. Right from the start, subscribers have access to a massive catalog of wildly popular content include nearly all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, every Disney movie and show, National Geographic content, every episode of The Simpsons, every single Pixar movie, and more. Hundreds upon hundreds of movies and TV shows are available to stream right now on every major platform. Are you wondering what the full tally is for Disney+’s launch day lineup? Well, here comes the spoiler: 639!

Holy. Moly. That’s really all anyone could say last month when the Disney+ account on Twitter was finished tweeting out the list of every single movie and TV show that would be available on its hotly anticipated new streaming service at launch. At the time, the list included a whopping 629 shows and movies that would be available in the US on day one, spanning from the 1930s straight through to brand new exclusive shows like The Mandalorian.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

You can check out the full thread right here, but you don’t have to scroll through all 629 titles on Twitter. In fact, things have changed since last month so that list is no longer complete! Some last-minute wheeling and dealing on Disney’s part added another 10 titles to the catalog, and we’re not talking about minor additions here. Due to limitations brought about by existing contracts, Disney+ was going to have to wait until next year to add 14 of its 23 epic Marvel movies to the Disney+ catalog. Thankfully, however, Disney was able to negotiate the addition of 10 of the 14 films, so there are now only five that are missing: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and The Incredible Hulk, though that last title is owned by Paramount so it’s unclear if it’ll ever make it to Disney+. The other four titles will remain Netflix exclusives until sometime next year when they’ll make their way home to Disney+.

Of note, there are actually some more Disney-owned titles missing from the list other than the four Marvel Studios movies mentioned above. Examples include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Howard the Duck, The Fly, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, Starship Troopers, and Jennifer’s Body. The reason for these omissions is the same as it is for those Marvel titles, though: Disney has streaming deals with other providers, but it’ll add that content to Disney+ once those contracts expire.

Okay… enough buildup. It’s time to check out the complete list of 639 different movies and shows that are available to stream on Disney+ starting today, November 12th. It’s a massive list, so we hope you’re strapped in, and once you’re done you can head to the app store of your choice or to the Disney+ website to start streaming!