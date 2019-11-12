Today is Tuesday, November 12th, and millions of people around the world know exactly why today is so special. That’s right, today is the day Disney+ finally launches! Like all of you, we’ve been waiting for the Disney+ release date for what feels like an eternity, and we couldn’t be happier that it’s here. Do we still love Netflix? Of course. Do we plan to cancel it or any of the other streaming media services we subscribe to? Definitely not, and that’s the beauty of Disney+… it’s so affordable that we don’t have to! For just $6.99 a month or $5.83 per month if you pay annually, you get unlimited access to the massive catalog of content available starting right away on launch day. And when we say “massive,” we truly mean it — check out our coverage from early today to see the jaw-dropping list of all 639 shows and movies available starting today on Disney+.

It’s truly astounding that $7 or less per month can get you access to tens of thousands of hours of content, and it’s not just any content or filler. We’re talking all but five Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, nearly every Disney movie and show, National Geographic content, every episode of The Simpsons, every single Pixar movie, and more. On top of all that, we get new exclusive content like The Mandalorian and plenty more on the way from Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more. It’s crazy… but how and where can you watch it all? In this post, we’ll go over every single device that can stream Disney+ so you can see if yours is included on the list.

“The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “Disney+ provides an exceptional entertainment experience, showcasing our library of beloved movies, TV series and exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.”

Historic indeed, Bob, but let’s talk about how everyone can access all that great content. It all starts with the Disney+ website, which is obviously available on any modern desktop PC or laptop with a web browser. Mobile devices also have access to the site, but you won’t be able to stream any content to a smartphone. Why would you want to, though? You’ll find a dedicated Disney+ iOS app for iPhones and iPads in Apple’s App Store, and a Disney+ Android app is available for download in the Google Play Store. So that covers:

Desktop computers

Laptop computers

iPhone

iPad

Android smartphones

Android tablets

Of course, Disney+ movies and shows are best enjoyed on the big screen, and there are tons of ways to stream Disney+ on your TV. First, there are three types of smart TVs that can stream Disney+ with their own apps, so they don’t need any additional streaming media players:

LG TVs from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0 or later

Samsung TVs from 2016 or later (with HD video support) that use the Tizen operating system

Certain Android TVs

Where Android TVs are concerned, here’s the blurb from the Disney+ site that explains which models support Disney+:

Disney+ supports Android TV on a wide range of TVs and set-top boxes. Users can install the Disney+ Android app from the Google Play Store. For the best experience, we recommend a high-speed Internet connection and Android OS version 5.0 (Lollipop) or later. The Disney+ Android App is supported on various Android TV-enabled Smart TVs, including Sharp AQUOS, and Sony Bravia. The Disney+ Android App is also supported on various set-top boxes which use Android TV, including NVIDIA SHIELD TV and Mi Box. To enjoy the highest quality Disney+ experience, all components, including HDMI cables, should support high-bandwidth digital content. External displays should support HDCP 2.2 for 4K Ultra HD and HDR content. Older audio and video components can have an impact on quality or possibly prevent playback entirely.

Now, if you don’t have any of the aforementioned smart TVs, or if you’re like us and you do have a smart TV but you prefer using a separate streaming media player, here are all the devices that have dedicated Disney+ apps:

Apple TV (dedicated app on 4th Generation Apple TV and later)

Apple AirPlay (Apple TVs running tvOS 11 or later, TVs compatible with AirPlay 2)

Chromecast (firmware 1.36 or higher)

Fire TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Any and all Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition televisions support the Disney+ app. And since Roku devices are so popular, let’s break out all of the compatible models:

Roku

Roku LT

Roku 1

Roku 2

Roku 3

Roku 4

Roku Express

Roku Express+

4K Roku Premiere

4K Roku Premiere+

4K Roku Ultra

4K Roku Ultra LT

Roku Streaming Stick

4K Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku TV

4K Roku Smart Speaker

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to start streaming!