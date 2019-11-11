Veterans Day is an important holiday each year that is definitely underappreciated these days. We should always respect men and women who have served in the armed forces, but today in particular is a day when we need to go the extra mile. For retailers and restaurants across the country, that means offering freebies, deals, and discounts to veterans from all branches of the military. For example, did you know that you can get a year of Amazon Prime for just $79 instead of $119 if you sign up by the end of the day on Veterans Day, November 11th? This killer deal applies to veterans and active military, and it’s also available to current Prime members, not just new signups!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg because there are tons of great deals out there for vets and active military. Offers.com scoured the web and put together all the best deals it could find, and you can check them all out below. Of note, some of the sales mentioned below are available to everyone, not just veterans and active military.

Veterans Day sales for all

Florsheim: Shoppers can take 20% off boots during the Veterans Day sale.

FineJewelers: Get 10% off any order in honor of their Veterans Day sale.

Harbor Freight: From Nov. 8 through Nov. 11, shoppers can score 20% off any single item and take advantage of other Veterans Day deals.

Readers.com: Take 30% off reading glasses and more during the sitewide Veterans Day sale from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

Sealy Bedding: Score up to $400 off select mattress sets from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3.

Stearns & Foster: Shoppers can save up to $1,000 on adjustable base sets from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3.

Tempur-Pedic: All shoppers can save up to $600 on select adjustable mattress sets from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3.

Free meals and restaurant discounts for veterans

54th Street Grill: Veterans and active-duty military can sup on a free meal of up to a $12 value. Proof of military service is appreciated and can be shown via military I.D. or by visiting in uniform or showing a photo in uniform.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal with proof of military service. Valid for dine-in only.

Back Yard Burgers: All year long, servicemen and women get 20% off with proof of I.D. or when dressed in uniform.

Bakers Square: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Rise & Shine breakfast with two eggs, seasoned hash browns or fresh fruit, and choice of toast, buttermilk pancakes, English muffin, bakery muffin or biscuit.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free burger or flatbread of up to $15 value with proof of service at participating locations.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Veterans get a complimentary entree priced up to $14.95 plus a Dr. Pepper with military I.D. or other proof of service. Valid for dine-in only.

Bob Evans: Active and retired military service members get 10% off.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military service members get 10% off

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings with a side of fries when they dine in at participating locations.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and those in the active military can choose a free pizza, salad, or pasta with a beverage from their special Veterans Day Menu when they dine-in with military ID or other proof of service.

Casa Ole: Veterans and active-duty military and their spouses can feast on a free menu item with proof of service at participating locations.

Chicken Salad Chick: Veteran or active military service member can chow down on a free Chick Special with a regular drink when they dine in on Veterans Day.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free entree on Veterans Day. Choose from a special Veterans Day menu with seven choices.

Cotton Patch Café: Veterans and active-duty military get a free chicken-fried chicken or chicken-fried steak

Dave & Buster’s: Military and first-responders get 20% off food and game-play for themselves and up to four guests. The offer excludes games on Wednesdays.

Eat ‘n Park: Veterans and active-duty military can take 10% off during the entire month of November.

Farmer Boys: Veterans and active-duty can stop by for a free Big Cheese cheeseburger with proof of service. This offer is available for dine-in only.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans and active-duty personnel can take 50% off their entire meal over Veterans Day weekend, from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. In addition, up to three of their guests will receive 10% off of their meals.

Fresh Brothers: Veterans and active-duty service members get 20% off their order with proof of service. Valid for pick-up, walk-up, and dine-in only.

Famous Dave’s BBQ: Current and former service members can feast on a free 2-Meat Salute meal with proof of service. The 2-Meat Salute includes a choice of two different types of meat served with a cornbread muffin and a choice of one side. Proof of service is required, which means you need to bring a photo ID and a US Uniformed Services ID card, DD-214 form, or current leave and earnings statement.

Fazoli’s: Veterans can get a free spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara with proof of military service. Not all locations are participating, so call before you go.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: On Veterans Day, any veteran or active-duty military personnel who visits a participating restaurant will receive a free combo meal card, valid through Nov. 30, 2019.

Friendly’s: Veterans and active-duty service members can feast on a free Veterans breakfast, lunch, or dinner with military I.D. or honorable discharge card. The Veterans breakfast features the Big-Two-Do with a cup of coffee. The Veterans lunch and dinner option includes the All-American Burger with or without cheese, served with fries and a choice of soda, iced tea, or a hot beverage.

Gordon Biersch: Active duty service members and veterans can score a free meal from a special menu with proof of service. The menu includes choices like a seven-ounce top sirloin, beer-battered fish & chips, cajun pasta, or the Märzen BBQ burger. Eligible guests should come in uniform or bring military ID to get the free meal.

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar: Veterans can order a free eligible menu item from their menu. Pizza selection is limited to a small one-topping deep dish, and Wing Samplers are excluded. This offer is for dine-in only at select locations.

Grub Burger Bar: Military personnel get a free entree with valid military I.D. or uniform.

HomeTown Buffet: Every day, active-duty, reserve or retired military personnel get 15% off with proof of service. In addition, every Monday, current and former military personnel can enjoy a discounted meal with up to three family members.

Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military with military I.D. or other proof of service can enjoy a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu with a purchase of a beverage.

Houlihan’s: America’s veterans and active-duty military can chow down on a free meal. Current and former service members can also take 15% off their order year-round.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Veterans and active-duty military can stop in for a free Veterans Day meal from a menu of seven items. This offer is available at participating locations for dine-in only with military I.D. or uniform.

Hy-Vee: Veterans and active-duty military can stop into a Hy-Vee grocery store with in-store dining to access a free breakfast buffet between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

IHOP -Veterans and active-duty service members can chow down on a free breakfast combo or a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes at participating locations.

Little Caesars: – Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Active duty and retired U.S. military personnel can enjoy a free meal off of the American Roadhouse menu from 3 to 6 p.m. In addition, starting November 11, Logan’s Roadhouse will offer guests the opportunity to round up their check to benefit Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Macaroni Grill: Current and former military personnel can dig into a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meal when they dine in with military I.D. or proof of service.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free meal with proof of I.D. at participating Margaritas Mexican Restaurants in CT, MA, ME, NH, and NJ. The complimentary meal is for dine-in only and may not be used with any other discount or offer.

Main Event Entertainment: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free $10 game card and complimentary entree.

Max & Erma’s: Veterans and active-duty can chow down on a free Best Cheeseburger in America with Endless Seasoned Fries and a fountain drink when they show proof of service.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans can visit Sunday, November 10, for a free lunch or dinner. This complimentary meal is for dine-in only and military ID is required. Please note this offer is valid for the day before Veterans Day.

Monterey’s Little Mexico: Veterans and active-duty military and their spouses can enjoy a free menu item with proof of service at participating locations.

Ninety Nine Restaurants: Current or former military personnel get 10% off their order with military ID.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active duty can choose a free meal from the Veterans Thank You Menu with military I.D. Some locations may offer a free $9.99 meal or $10 off any meal as a substitute, so check with your local O’Charley’s before you go.

Old Country Buffet: Active-duty, reserve, or retired military personnel can take 15% off their check every day with proof of service. In addition, every Monday, current and former military personnel can enjoy a discounted meal with up to three family members with proof of service.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty service members can dine on a free entree with unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks.

On The Border: – Veterans and active-duty military members can design a free Create Your Own Combo meal with a choice of two select menu items plus Mexican rice and beans. Military ID required; at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: All servicemen and women, police officers, and first responders get 10% off their check all year round.

Pie Five Pizza: On Veterans Day, active or retired military and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense can enjoy a free personal pizza. This offer is valid in-store only with military I.D. or proof of service.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty service members can feast on a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries with proof of service. This deal is not valid with any other offer or discount including Red Robin Royalty.

Rock Bottom: Veterans and active-duty service members can feast on a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu. To be eligible, guests must either be in uniform or provide military I.D.

Ryan’s: Active-duty, reserve, or retired military personnel can take 15% off their order every day with proof of service. In addition, every Monday, current and former military personnel can enjoy a discounted meal with up to three family members with proof of service.

Shoney’s: Veterans and troop members can access a free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast buffet from open – 11 a.m.

Sizzler: Current and former military servicemen and women get a free lunch entree when they dine-in between open to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. Military service members can choose a six-ounce Tri-Tip Sirloin, single Malibu Chicken or six Jumbo Crispy Shrimp, in addition to a side and fountain beverage. Proof of military service required.

Tap House Grill: Veterans, active, and inactive military personnel can receive a complimentary meal when they dine-in on Veterans Day.

Texas Corral – Veterans and active duty get a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. All meals include a soup or salad, iced tea, lemonade, or coffee. Guests should dine in uniform or show military I.D.

Texas de Brazil: Service members, first responders, and teachers can take 20% off their dinner and lunch order with badge or I.D. This offer is valid for up to four people per table per reservation every day of the year except for New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Active-duty and retired military service members get 10% off for them and up to five friends and family. Must present valid military I.D.

Texas Roadhouse: Active, retired, and former military members can choose a free meal from a special menu.

The ChopHouse: Veterans and active-duty personnel with military I.D. or in uniform get 50% off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.

The Greene Turtle: All year-round, military personnel can take 15% off their order when they dine in uniform or show valid military I.D.The discount is available for dine-in only and excludes alcohol purchases.

TooJays: Veterans and active military members get free food from a special Veterans Day menu at participating locations with Military I.D.

Tuscan Kitchen: Veterans and active military personnel — plus a guest — can enjoy a free three-course meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all four locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Reservation required.

*Twin Peaks – Active and retired military can feast on a free meal at participating Twin locations.

Überrito: Active and retired military personnel and their spouses get a free menu item with proof of service at participating locations.

Village Inn: Veterans and active military will be honored with a free INN-credible V.I.B. breakfast with a choice of four different items.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans and active-duty service members can gobble down a free Chili Dog with small fries and a small Pepsi who show military ID or dress in a uniform.

White Castle: Veterans and other military members can chow down on a free Breakfast Combo or Castle Combo meal. Proof of military service is requested but might not be required. Be sure to contact your local White Castle restaurant ahead of time to confirm that they’re participating.

Zoe’s Kitchen: Active military and veterans will be treated to 10% off with valid I.D.

Appetizers, treats, and drinks

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Veterans and active military members can chow down on five free boneless wings with choice of sauce and free non-alcoholic beverage. This offers is valid for dine-in only with military I.D. or proof of service.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream: Veterans will be treated to a free small ice cream with two mix-ins.

Dunkin Donuts’: All customers can enjoy a free Veterans Day donut — no purchase or military ID required.

Glory Days Grill: Veterans can enjoy a free dine-in or takeaway appetizer or an order of boneless or grilled boneless wings with valid military I.D. This Veterans Day free meal is available at Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Huddle House: Active-duty, retired, and veteran military members will be treated to a free Sweet Cake from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. Proper military ID is required.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Vets and active-duty military get a free appetizer or dessert, plus 10% off their meal.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Veterans and active-duty personnel get a free dessert on Nov. 11 in addition to 20% off their bill in the entire month of November. Must present valid military I.D.

Manhattan Bagel: Active, former and retired military personnel can chow down on a free bagel with cream cheese with proof of I.D.

Menchie’s Veterans and active-duty military can get 6 ounces of free frozen yogurt with proof of I.D. at participating Menchie’s locations.

Orange Leaf: Veterans and active-duty military service members will be treated to a free frozen yogurt when they show military I.D.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Veterans get a free coffee or tea at participating locations.

Starbucks: Veteran, active-duty military, and military spouses can sip on a free tall brewed coffee. In addition, $0.25 of every brewed coffee beverage purchase on Veterans Day will be donated to Team Red, White and Blue, and Team Rubicon, who operate programs dedicated to supporting Veterans’ mental and physical wellbeing.

TCBY – Vets get a free first six ounces of frozen yogurt at participating locations only. Proof of service may be required, so make sure to call ahead to find out whether your nearest TCBY is participating and what kind of proof of service is needed.

Yard House: Veterans and active duty can snack on a free appetizer.

Retail

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Military members and first responders get 10% off their entire purchase in-store and online from Oct. 27 through Nov. 11.

Amazon: Veterans and active military can enroll in a year-long Amazon Prime membership for $79. The normal price for a year-long Prime membership member is $119.

Good Year Auto Service: Active and retired military members receive a free car care check and tire installation at Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tire locations nationwide from Nov. 8 through 16.

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members who visit a Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 will get a free cut that day or a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Not a military member? Purchase a haircut on Nov. 11 and receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran in your life. See details.

Mattress Firm: Military members can get 10% off purchases with valid military ID on Veterans Day. See details. This discount can be combined with Mattress Firm’s Black Friday deals (up to $600 off all mattresses, plus a free adjustable base with a purchase of $499).

Meditation Studio: All users can download the Veterans Collection for free from the meditation app without a subscription. This collection of guided meditations is designed to help veterans, active-duty service members, and their families improve focus, relieve stress, encourage better sleeping habits, and more.

Smoothie King: Veterans, active-duty military, servicemen, and servicewomen can get a free 20-ounce smoothie with proof of service.

Sport Clips Haircuts: Many locations are offering a free haircut to service members and veterans with valid military identification. In addition, the company donates an additional dollar to the Help A Hero scholarship program on Veterans Day.

Synergy Homes: Current and former military members, law enforcement, and first-responders can mention their service to receive $1,500 towards purchasing or closing costs

Target: Military personnel, veterans and their families can get a 10% discount on one purchase in-store or online. Learn more or get verified.

True REST Float Spa: Active-duty military members and veterans get a free 60-minute float session at participating locations on Veterans Day and every 11th day of the month, any month of the year. In addition, for any civilian who purchases a True REST Float Spa session between Oct. 21 and Nov. 11, a free float will be donated to an active-duty personnel or veteran.

Entertainment & travel

MyFlightSearch: All customers can take up to $20 off Veterans Day flights.

OneTravel: All users can save up to $27 off flights during the Veterans Day sale.

SeaWorld: Military veterans can get 50% off single-day tickets at SeaWorld Orlando

Terranea: Veterans and first-responders get 25% off resort stays with valid I.D. Guests with proof of military or first-responder service will also receive $100 worth of resort credit. This offer is valid for stays from Oct. through Nov. 12, 2019.

World of Coca-Cola: Active-duty, reserves, and retiree military members enjoy free admission year-round. In addition, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, military members may purchase up to four half-price general admission tickets for friends and family to join them in visiting the attraction. Tickets may be purchased with a valid Armed Forces ID card at the attraction’s ticketing windows.

Military credit card deals

USAA: Exclusively serving military members and their families, USAA offers a wide range of financial products and credit cards.