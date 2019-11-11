On Tuesday, November 12th, Disney’s long-awaited, all-encompassing streaming service will launch to the public. For the first time, Disney’s decades of content will be available in one place, and all it’s going to cost you is $6.99 a month (or even less if you took advantage of one of the many pre-release deals). But if having the ability to watch The Little Mermaid and old episodes of Gargoyles on repeat isn’t enough to get you excited about Disney+, you should know that there is plenty of original content coming to the service as well.
Below, we have made as comprehensive a list as we could of the Disney+ original and exclusive content coming this month. This not only includes the original shows and movies like The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp, but also older content that has never been officially released in the United States.
TV Shows
- 101 Dalmatian Street
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Legend of the Three Caballeros
- Pixar IRL
- The Mandalorian
- Weird But True! Season 2
Movies
- Lady and the Tramp
- Noelle
Shorts
- Forky Asks a Question
- Pixar SparkShorts: Float
- Pixar SparkShorts: Kitbull
- Pixar SparkShorts: Purl
- Pixar SparkShorts: Smash and Grab
Documentaries/Reality TV
- Disney Family Sundays
- Dolphin Reef
- Encore!
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- One Day at Disney
- The Imagineering Story
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows, movies, shorts, and more coming to Disney+ in December. We’re still not sure exactly what the monthly rollout for Disney+ content will look like going forward, so this feature may end up changing depending on how much original content comes to Disney+ in the coming weeks.