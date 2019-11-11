On Tuesday, November 12th, Disney’s long-awaited, all-encompassing streaming service will launch to the public. For the first time, Disney’s decades of content will be available in one place, and all it’s going to cost you is $6.99 a month (or even less if you took advantage of one of the many pre-release deals). But if having the ability to watch The Little Mermaid and old episodes of Gargoyles on repeat isn’t enough to get you excited about Disney+, you should know that there is plenty of original content coming to the service as well.

Below, we have made as comprehensive a list as we could of the Disney+ original and exclusive content coming this month. This not only includes the original shows and movies like The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp, but also older content that has never been officially released in the United States.

TV Shows

101 Dalmatian Street

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Legend of the Three Caballeros

Pixar IRL

The Mandalorian

Weird But True! Season 2

Movies

Lady and the Tramp

Noelle

Shorts

Forky Asks a Question

Pixar SparkShorts: Float

Pixar SparkShorts: Kitbull

Pixar SparkShorts: Purl

Pixar SparkShorts: Smash and Grab

Documentaries/Reality TV

Disney Family Sundays

Dolphin Reef

Encore!

Marvel’s Hero Project

One Day at Disney

The Imagineering Story

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows, movies, shorts, and more coming to Disney+ in December. We’re still not sure exactly what the monthly rollout for Disney+ content will look like going forward, so this feature may end up changing depending on how much original content comes to Disney+ in the coming weeks.