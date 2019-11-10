Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 10)

We’re just hours away from the launch of Disney+, which brings with it a library of over 600 movies and shows, but the king of the media streaming world continues to chug along as if this is any standard week. This isn’t an especially busy week for Netflix, but there are a few notable releases, including the mystery film Earthquake Bird and the return of original series like Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and The Toys That Made Us.

I’m also looking forward to I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry. Chloe Chaidez popped up on my radar a few months ago when I heard the song “Memphis” from her band Kitten on a Spotify playlist. She’s also one of the leads in the band Nasty Cherry, and I’m down for pretty much anything Charli XCX is involved with.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 10th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 10th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monday, November 11th

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, November 12th

Wednesday, November 13th

Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thursday, November 14th

The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, November 15th

Saturday, November 16th

Suffragette

Departures

Friday, November 15th

Continuum: Season 1-4

Saturday, November 16th

Mamma Mia!

