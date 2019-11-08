When exactly does Disney+ go live?

You may have purchased your heavily discounted three-year Disney+ subscription weeks ago, and you may be waiting for that November 12th release date to arrive. But when will you actually be able to stream Disney shows come launch day? Disney hasn’t offered a specific time so far, but Marvel’s got your back.

All we knew was that the service would be available in three markets on November 12th, with two more to follow a week later. That’s all Disney announced about the streaming service’s launch.

However, Marvel quietly listed a countdown timer (via ComicBook) over on its website that tells you when Disney+ goes live. One reason to be excited about Disney+ is that it’ll have Avengers: Endgame on it from day one, even earlier than expected, so you can see why Marvel would start hyping up the service’s arrival.

Image Source: Marvel

That timer translates to 9:00 AM EST on Tuesday, so there’s no point staying up late on Monday night.

It’s safe to say is that Disney+ will be available on your device of choice come Tuesday afternoon or evening, which is probably when most people will tune in to catch the first shows streaming on Disney+. Speaking of devices, the Disney+ app will work on iPhone, Android, internet browsers, smart TVs, and streaming sticks.

Of course, to actually start streaming, you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription, which will cost you $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year after a free trial — that is, if you missed the great deals Disney ran a few weeks ago.