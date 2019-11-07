Early Black Friday sale live at Best Buy with huge discounts on new iPad, iPhone 11, and more

Best Buy unveiled its Black Friday 2019 ad on Thursday, listing all the deals it has prepared for the upcoming Black Friday weekend. But sales start a lot earlier than November 28th, and Best Buy is hosting a couple of early Black Friday events, including a sale on plenty of hot Apple products. The newest iPad, the iPhone 11, and Apple’s latest MacBooks are already on sale on BestBuy.com, as are plenty of other discounted gadgets.
Best Buy explained in a press release that hundreds of deals from the ad are available through Sunday, November 10th, including Apple doorbusters. We’ve listed some of the most interesting ones below:
Consoles and Games
TVs
- $2,999.99 85-inch Sony 4K UHD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $500)
- $1,999.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $700)
- $1,499.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $500)
- $1,099.99 75-inch Sony 4K UHD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $400)
- $1,199.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $200)
- $999.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $200)
- $479.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $70)
- $399.99 65-inch TCL 4K UHD LED Roku TV (save $100)
- $699.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $200)
- $229.99 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV (save $50)
- $129.99 40-inch Insignia Full HD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $50)
- $119.99 32-inch TCL HD LED Roku TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $10)
- $99.99 32-inch LG HD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $70)
- $59.99 22-inch Hisense Full HD LED Smart TV and 40% off first 2 months of Sling TV for new subscribers (save $30)
Smartphones and Tablets
- Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11 Pro
- Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11
- Save $150 to $250on select iPad Pro (for My Best Buy members)
- Save 100on Galaxy Tab S6 and receive a free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card
- Save $80 to $100on select iPad 7th-gen (for My Best Buy members)
- Save on select Samsung tablets
- $149.99 Motorola G7 64GB (save $150)
- $99.99 Motorola G7 Play 32GB (save $100)
Wearables
- Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4
- $299.99 Garmin Fenix (save $300)
- $279.99 Sony Wireless Noise Canceling wireless headphones (save $70)
- $279.99 Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones (save $70)
- $249.99 AirPods Pro wireless earphones
- $199.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $150)
- $199.98 Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones (save $200)
- $144.99 AirPods wireless earphones with wired charging case (save $15)
- $119.95 Fitbit Versa Special Edition (save $80)
- $89.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $110)
- $79.99 Samsung Galaxy Fit (save $20)
Miscellaneous
Laptops and Desktops
- Save 200 on MacBook Air
- $1,599.99 27-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- $1,099.99 15.6-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop (save $500)
- $1,099.99 17.3-inch Dell gaming laptop, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and free item worth $29.99 (save $400)
- $1,099.99 21.5-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- $1,049.99 CyberPowerPC gaming desktop and free 3-month Xbox Game Pass, and one more free perk (save $250)
- $899.99 17.3-inch Asus gaming laptop and free item worth $29.99 (save $500)
- $899.99 HP Omen Obelisk gaming desktop (save $350)
- $749.99 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $699.99 23.8-inch HP Pavilion All-in-One desktop (save $300)
- $599.99 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro (save $359.01)
- $579.99 15.6-inch Asus gaming laptop and free item worth $29.99 (save $270)
- $529.99 23.8-inch Lenovo All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- $499.99 HP Pavilion desktop (save $300)
- $499.99 15.6-inch HP Pavilion x360 touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $449.99 15.6-inch HP gaming laptop and free item worth $29.99 (save $200)
- $399.99 17.3-inch Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop (save $180)
- $349 14-inch HP Chromebook (save $200)
- $349.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $279.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop (save $170)
- $279.99 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 laptop (save $120)
- $179 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook (save $100)
- $129.99 14-inch Lenovo Ideapad laptop (save $100)
- $119 11.6-inch Samsung Plus Chromebook (save $100)
- $89 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook (save $100)
All you have to do to find even more deals is to check Best Buy’s Black Friday ad, and look for the “Get It Today!” button, which indicates that a discount is available right now. Alternatively, check out this link to browse through all the Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals available right now. Then, come Monday, November 11th, Best Buy will offer buyers a daily doorbuster until November 20th.