Tesla will unveil its futuristic electric pickup truck on November 21st

After years of speculation and an endless string of rumors, Tesla will finally unveil its highly anticipated pickup truck at a special media event slated to take place on November 21 in Los Angeles. Word of the event was first made public by Elon Musk via Twitter earlier today.

Though Tesla has a number of vehicles in the pipeline — from a crossover version of the Model 3 to a next-gen Roadster — the company’s all-electric pickup truck is arguably the most intriguing of them all. This is partly due to the fact that there’s still a whole a lot we don’t know about the forthcoming vehicle. Even aesthetically, Tesla’s pickup truck remains something of a mystery, with Musk recently noting that it will resemble an “armored personnel carrier from the future.”

And though Musk is notoriously prone to hyperbole, the Tesla CEO earlier this year said that the pickup truck is the “coolest car” he’s ever seen and that it’s going to be a “really futuristic cyberpunk ‘Blade Runner’ pickup truck” that will be unabashedly “heart-stopping.” Suffice it to say, Musk has done a solid job of building up a lot of hype around the vehicle.

A teaser shot that doesn’t reveal all that much can be seen below. Incidentally, the shot here shows the front-side of the pickup.

About a minute in, we flashed a teaser pic of Tesla cyberpunk truck pic.twitter.com/hLsGsdyuGA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

As far as specs are concerned, Musk previously stated that Tesla’s pickup truck will feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with “crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load.” What’s more, Musk said that the vehicle could boast a range as high as 500 miles.

As far as pricing goes, nothing is official just yet, but Musk has said that he’s hoping to have an entry-level model priced under $50,000.

“We don’t want it to be really expensive,” Musk said a few months ago. “I think its got to start at less than $ 50,000. It’s got to be like $49,000 starting price max. Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable. There will be versions of the truck that will be more expensive, but you’ve got to be able to get a really great truck for $49,000 or less.”