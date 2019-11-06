One of the Galaxy S11’s most exciting new features was just teased

Samsung announced a 108-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones back in mid-August, the Isocell Bright HMX, which was design together with Xiaomi. That very sensor is now rumored to equip the Galaxy S11 phones next year, which would be a significant upgrade for the Galaxy S line, at least when it comes to megapixels. However, the first phone in the world to rock the 108-megapixel comes from Xiaomi, and the first samples are already here.

Xiaomi unveiled the CC9 Pro in China, a phone that was featured in several rumors that preceded this week’s official announcement.

The handset rocks five cameras on the back, including the 108-megapixel 7P sensor, as well as a 5-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel macro camera.

The following image that Engadget shot with the phone, shows what all these cameras can do when working together, and honestly, the zoom results are incredible.

Image Source: Engadget

This camera phone is only a mid-range device, packing a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — that package will retail for 2,799 ($400) yuan in China. Prices go up to around $500 if you opt for the 8GB/256GB version, which also features an 8P lens system for the 108-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy S11, meanwhile, will feature a next-gen flagship chip, and it’s also rumored to come in various versions, including models that will feature multiple sensors on the back. The Galaxy S11 might be Samsung’s first phone to pack a periscope camera with 5x zoom, which, coupled with the 108-megapixel sensor, could deliver similar results. That’s assuming, of course, that the Galaxy S11 rumors turn out to be true.

Meanwhile, the only smartphone with a camera that surpasses the 100-megapixel mark is the CC9 Pro.