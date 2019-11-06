BJ’s Black Friday 2019 ad is official: Smart TVs, Nintendo Switch deals, iPad sale, and more

It’s time to check out a brand new official Black Friday ad, as BJ’s Wholesale unveiled its massive 60-page catalog of discounts for this year’s biggest shopping event. BJ’s deals will be valid for 11 days, kicking off on November 22nd — a full week ahead of Black Friday — and lasting all the way through December 2nd, which is of course Cyber Monday.
Like last year, BJ’s is closed on Thanksgiving and then stores open at 7:00 AM on Black Friday after the week-long online sales. You’ll obviously still be able to shop online on Thanksgiving, though. Aside from the expected deals, some items will get you triple cashback and every TV purchased at BJ’s comes with an extra year of warranty coverage.
Speaking of TV deals, there’s an abundance at BJ’s for Black Friday 2019. On top of that, the retailer has other exciting deals, including cheap console bundles (Nintendo Switch included), more affordable iPads, tablets and wearables, and discounted laptops. The ad also says that you’ll get a $250 gift card when buying a smartphone and switching to AT&T, although it’s unclear what phones will be included in the offer.
Here are some of the best deals on tech and electronics:
Consoles and games
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle with bonus pro-gaming earbuds and traveler case
- $199.99 Xbox One S All Digital Fortnite bundle (save $100)
- $149.99 Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle (save $100)
- Price revealed on Nov. 12 PlayStation 4 Fortnite bundle
TVs
- $1,949.99 86-inch LG 4K UHD TV AI THINQ (save $1300) with free white glove delivery
- $2,499.99 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $2000) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,999.99 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $1800) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,779.99 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $1400) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,779.99 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $1400) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,999.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $1300) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,499.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $2500) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,469.99 75-inch LG NanoCell TV AI THINQ (save $700) with free white glove delivery
- $969.99 75-inch LG 4K UHD TV AI THINQ (save $610) with free white glove delivery
- $749.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $750)
- $649.99 70-inch LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $350) with free white glove delivery
- $479.99 70-inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV (save $120) with free white glove delivery
- $1,899.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart OLED TV (save $600) with free white glove delivery
- $1199.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $1000) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $999.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $800) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $779.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $500) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $769.99 65-inch LG NanoCell TV AI THINQ (save $700) with free white glove delivery
- $499.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD TV AI THINQ (save $280) with free white glove delivery
- $479.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $320)
- $479.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD TV AI THINQ (save $200) with free white glove delivery
- $399.99 65-inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV (save $100) with free white glove delivery
- $1899.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart OLED TV (save $600) with free white glove delivery
- $999.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $500) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $699.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (save $500) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $529.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $450)
- $1299.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart OLED TV (save $300)
- $329.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $200) with free white glove delivery and $50 Google Play Credit
- $349.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD TV AI THINQ (save $250)
- $299.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD TV AI THINQ (save $200)
- $279.99 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $150)
- $299.99 49-inch LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $100)
- $229.99 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $150)
- $169.99 40-inch Westinghouse Full HD Roku Smart TV (save $30)
- $119.99 32-inch Magnavox HD Roku Smart TV (save $40)
- $89.99 32-inch Hisense LCD TV (save $40)
Smartphones and tablets
- $250 when you switch and buy a smartphone on an AT&T installment plan
- $349.99 10.2-inch iPad 128GB (save $50)
- $229.99 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB (save $70)
- $159.99 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB (save $60)
- $109.99 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB (save $30)
- $29.99 7-inch Amazon Fire 7 16GB (save $20)
Wearables
- $149.99 Fitbit Versa 2 with bonus band (save $50)
- $99.99 Garmin Vivosmart 4 with bonus charger (save $30)
- $99.99 Fitbit Charge 3 with bonus band (save $50)
- $79.99 Fitbit Inspire with 2 bonus bands (save $30)
Miscellaneous
- Up to $15 off Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Cards
- $599.99 Nikon D5600 DSLR Wi-Fi camera bundle with two lenses, 32GB SD card, and bag (save $550)
- $499.99 Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Wi-Fi camera bundle with two lenses, 32GB SD card, and bag (save $150)
- $24.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $25)
Laptops and Desktops
- Price revealed on Nov. 12 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop
- Price revealed on Nov. 12 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
- $999.99 15.6-inch Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop (save $500) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $429.99 14-inch Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop (save $170) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $399.99 15.6-inch HP 15-dy1076nr (save $200) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $399.99 21.5-inch Lenovo Ideacentre all-in-one desktop (save $150) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $249.99 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 3 laptop (save $150) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $194.99 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop (save $75) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $179.99 14-inch HP 14 laptop (save $80) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
- $169.99 New 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 (save $50) with free 1-year Office 365 Personal
Remember to check the full 60-page ad at this link to see all the other sales.