BJ’s Black Friday 2019 ad is official: Smart TVs, Nintendo Switch deals, iPad sale, and more

It’s time to check out a brand new official Black Friday ad, as BJ’s Wholesale unveiled its massive 60-page catalog of discounts for this year’s biggest shopping event. BJ’s deals will be valid for 11 days, kicking off on November 22nd — a full week ahead of Black Friday — and lasting all the way through December 2nd, which is of course Cyber Monday.

Like last year, BJ’s is closed on Thanksgiving and then stores open at 7:00 AM on Black Friday after the week-long online sales. You’ll obviously still be able to shop online on Thanksgiving, though. Aside from the expected deals, some items will get you triple cashback and every TV purchased at BJ’s comes with an extra year of warranty coverage.

Speaking of TV deals, there’s an abundance at BJ’s for Black Friday 2019. On top of that, the retailer has other exciting deals, including cheap console bundles (Nintendo Switch included), more affordable iPads, tablets and wearables, and discounted laptops. The ad also says that you’ll get a $250 gift card when buying a smartphone and switching to AT&T, although it’s unclear what phones will be included in the offer.

Here are some of the best deals on tech and electronics:

Consoles and games

TVs

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

Remember to check the full 60-page ad at this link to see all the other sales.