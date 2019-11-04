The top 10 TV shows people can’t wait to watch in November 2019

November is always a big month for television premieres each year, but November 2019 is particularly special for a few reasons. For one thing, there are a handful of truly massive premieres this month — we’re talking, “this could possibly replace Game of Thrones as our new obsession” massive. But the main thing that sets this month apart from Novembers past is the launch of what is unquestionably the most hotly anticipated new streaming service to debut since Netflix. That’s right, we’re talking about Disney+, and it’s set to go live just eight days from today!

Disney’s new streaming service will debut with more than 600 different movies and shows in its catalog right from day one, making the polar opposite of Apple’s new streamer, TV+. You can check out our earlier coverage to see the complete list of every single title that will be available on Disney+ next week, and we hope you’re strapped in because it’s a crazy list. There’s obviously no shortage of blockbusters on the list considering all the Disney and Marvel Studios content that will stream exclusively on Disney+, but there’s one title in particular that people are most excited for. That’s right, it’s the premiere of The Mandalorian. Created by none other than John Favreau, this epic series takes place in the Star Wars cinematic universe and follows a bounty hunter operating on the outskirts of the galaxy. It’s set to be one of the biggest shows of the season, but there’s actually another new show premiering this month that’s even more eagerly anticipated. In fact, it’s set to premiere tonight.

TV Time is a popular TV tracking app for iOS and Android, and the app’s developer uses anonymized data to share information about the most hotly anticipated new and returning shows each month. For November 2019, Disney’s The Mandalorian certainly has generated plenty of buzz, but only enough for the #2 spot in TV Time’s November rankings. So, if the hottest new show on Disney+ is #2, what’s #1?

Premiering tonight on HBO, His Dark Materials tops TV Time’s November chart among new shows debuting this month. The show is a collaboration between HBO and BBC One, and it’s based on Philip Pullman’s award-winning novels that make up a trilogy of the same name. This epic new show stars Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more, and it premieres in the United States on Monday night on HBO.

Apple’s new TV+ shows might have been panned by most critics, but they’ve managed to stir up enough hype among TV viewers to be included among the most eagerly awaited new shows in November 2019. See, starring Jason Mamoa, comes in at #3 on TV Time’s list, while The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell is ranked #4. Rounding out the top five is Harley Quinn, which debuts on November 29th as a DC Universe exclusive.

As for the five most talked-about TV shows that are returning in November 2019, you’ll find them listed on TV Time’s graphic below.

Image Source: TV Time