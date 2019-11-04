We dug through hundreds of premium iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale on Monday to find the best of the bunch that are free for a limited time. You’ll find all sorts of different apps in today’s roundup, but there’s no telling when these deals will end. Be sure to hurry up and download them before the developers start charging again.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Wunderfind: Find Lost Device

Normally $1.99.

AirPods, headphones, Fitbit tracker or phone lost? Find one of your AirPods or both AirPods. Wunderfind helps you to find your lost devices within seconds. Wunderfind helps you to find your lost AirPods, Apple Pencil, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and more. Lost your device? This App helps you finding your Phone, Tablet or Watch within seconds. ► DEVICE RADAR

The device radar shows you all the devices that are near you. ► DISTANCE SCORE

Select one specific device and see the calculated distance score. Observe how this score changes as you move to find your lost devices. ► COMPATIBLE DEVICES

Wunderfind supports the following devices:

– Apple Devices

– Portable Speakers

– Fitness Tracker, Fitbit tracker

– and many more devices DISCLAIMER: We are not affiliated with the mentioned companies in any way. We only developed and tested our App with these devices.

AirPods is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Fitbit is a registered trademark or trademark of Fitbit, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. ► HOW IT WORKS

1. Open Wunderfind.

2. Select the device you want to find.

3. Move around so that the shown Distance Score increases.

4. Your device should be near you.

Download Wunderfind: Find Lost Device

Hey Camera

Normally $0.99.

Hey Camera is a simple way to capture photos and videos using your voice. You can use voice commands to –

• Take a photo

• Start/stop a video recording

• Reverse the camera The voice commands are configurable via settings, allowing you to set your own phrases to perform camera actions. You can configure the quality of recorded video and enable an “auto trim” feature so that you can remove a voice command from the end of a video. The app also functions as an excellent camera without using voice commands, and provides an intuitive way to preview and share media. Hey Camera provides a true hands free experience for your camera!

Download Hey Camera

Binoculars

Normally $1.99.

The Original Binoculars App and Highest Rated on the App Store with 32X Telephoto Zoom. This is the REAL THING with true 32x Photo-Quality Zoom and one-tap access to Satellite Aerial View of your location. Say goodbye to grainy zoomed pictures and say hello to the original Binoculars app for iOS. Binoculars by i4software is the ONLY Binoculars app on the app store that uses the full-sensor resolution of your iOS device to deliver the very best possible real-time zoom enlargement with stabilization. See the ratings and reviews for yourself. Other apps simply blow up the video preview without active stabilization resulting in terrible picture quality. Binoculars actually processes the full resolution photo sensor as fast as possible and then crops in on that full resolution photo image resulting in a much higher quality enlargement and a much more useful image. Why pack binoculars when they can now be a part of your phone? Zoom in up to 32x (on latest iOS devices with Telephoto Lens) and up to 16x on older devices. For a closer look at nature, sporting events, or someone in the distance use our digital binoculars for high-resolution photo or video while in extreme zoom mode. From i4software, creators of Vizzywig, Flashlight and Fast Camera! • Binoculars incorporates GPS technology and displays your location on the map, shows your latitude and longitude coordinates, and remembers the exact location of your pictures. • Binoculars’ simple user-interface makes it fast and easy to use for all ages. • Includes Google Cardboard mode in landscape orientation.

Download Binoculars

Fast Camera

Normally $1.99.

Lightning fast burst photos.

Save only the best! Timelapse Video, Timer & Amazing Fast Filters.

All Filters are now FREE – No more in-app purchases. • Shoots up to 1800 photos a minute at 12MP in TURBO mode.

• Save only the best shots to your camera roll

• NEW: Export Timelapse Videos & Slideshows

• Lock focus and exposure just like the pros

• Export time-lapse videos

• Manual Focus and Exposure

• NEW Export Options. Social Sharing Included.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• •• THE CRITICS LOVE FAST CAMERA ••

“If you want to take the perfect pic, set up group photos on a timer, or make stop-motion videos, this app keeps the interface simple, but offers the tools to make it happen.” – CNET “Fast Camera is a must-have app for parents of active children, who won’t sit still for a photo.” – Kelly Hodgkins, TUAW “Fast Camera is a great utility camera to have. It’s really fast, stable, and doesn’t clutter up your camera roll.” – Marty Yawnick, iPhoneography “…if you’re looking for a better way to capture fast-moving targets, I recommend giving Fast Camera a try.” – Jennifer Beese, Todays iPhone “Fast Camera is one of the more interesting apps I’ve come across lately.” Leanna Lofte, iMore “Starbucks Pick of the Week, August 6, 2013” – Daily App Show ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• SHOOT ‘EM IN LIGHTNING SPEED

With up to 1,500 pics a minute it’s the fastest camera on the App Store. Period. SNAP, PICK AND ROLL

Take tons of shots quickly…but save only the best pics to your camera roll. TAKE CHARGE OF THE SCENE

Set the camera to take continuous photos (default), a burst of photos, or manual shots. CREATE STOP MOTION STORIES

Get creative and turn your pics into a stop motion video. SNAP AMAZING GROUP SHOTS

Turn on the timer, jump in the pic and choose from multiple shots. GET POWERFUL CONTROLS

Manually control locking of focus, exposure, and white balance. NEVER MISS A MOMENT

The camera starts shooting as soon as the app opens so you won’t miss a thing. TAKE THOUSANDS OF PICTURES

There’s no limit to the number of photos you can capture. CHANGE ORIENTATION ON THE FLY

Switch between landscape and portrait while shooting. TRAVEL THRU TIME

Turn Date/Time on in settings to overlay the precise shutter capture time on exported photos and videos. NEW EXPORT OPTIONS

– to Instagram

– to Facebook

– to Flickr

– to Vizzywig

– to VideoFilters

– to Email as Video ALSO INCLUDES

-Auto Focus/Exposure lock on double-tap. Manual controls on triple-tap.

Download Fast Camera

Minigore

Normally $0.99.

Can you survive the onslaught of furries in the dark wilderness of Hardland? Help John Gore avoid his enemies and fill them full of lead in this action-packed arcade shooter. Choose from an assortment of wacky characters, pick your battleground, and head into action. The deadly furries only get bigger and more numerous the longer you survive. Your trusty machine gun will always be there for you, but you’ll also be able to make use of shotguns, grenade launchers, and more. Just when you might think all is lost, you might be able to turn things around by becoming a beast yourself and biting back. Every creature you defeat will earn you points that you can use to unlock even more characters. Want extra challenge? Head to the graveyard and see how many nights you can stay alive while shambling packs of zombies threaten to overwhelm you. Wherever and whatever you choose to fight, you’ll have to use all of your skills and wits to keep from getting ripped to shreds. Got a little time to burn? Fire up Minigore and see how high a score you can rack up! ** Supports MFi Controllers ** – A Wild Cast: Besides our heroic protagonist, you can choose to play as Hook Champ’s Jake, the shotgun-wielding Enviro-Bear, Santa, and even a mob of penguins! – Simple Controls: Move with your left thumb and shoot with your right. It’s the perfect set-up for blasting baddies while on the run! – Guns Galore: Pick up shotguns, grenade launchers, machine guns, and more to use against the enemy hordes. Got one gun? Why not grab a second one? – Be the Monster: Grab three lucky clovers and you’ll temporarily change into an invincible hulking beast. – Multiple Locations: Head to a spooky forest, duke it out in a snow-covered field, or challenge a zombie-infested cemetery!

Download Minigore

Isometric

Normally $0.99.

“A lot of tapping, but a lot of fun” – THE VERGE “Who knew that so many unique works of art could be created with a rhombus” – APPADVICE “I could spend the whole day creating geometric art” – iDOWNLOADBLOG “Isometric is beautiful” – iFUN.DE “Isometric allows you to create and manipulate designs and optical illusions that are weirdly compelling” – GIZMODO “Isometric allows users to create beautiful geometric designs by tapping, rotating, dragging, and manipulating basic colorful shapes” – LAUGHING SQUID CREATE AMAZING GEOMETRIC ART

Compose basic geometric shapes to create beautiful, abstract works of art. A simple rhombus is the basis for everything.

Isometric lets you experience pure creativity and play with the tension between two-dimensionality and three-dimensionality! There are endless possibilities for making unique graphics and optical illusions. COMPOSE

From gorgeous geometric patterns to crazy optical illusions, you can make anything you can imagine.

Simply put together 60-degree rhombuses and Isometric does everything else to make it look perfect. It automatically uses three different colors in your drawing to create an impression of depth. Of course, you can also color the shapes individually. STYLE

Once you’ve created a drawing, you can apply various perfectly tuned styles and filter effects, that give your artwork a high-quality and unique appearance. SHARE & EXPORT

Easily save your geometric art, share it on Twitter and Facebook or open it in other apps like Tumblr – with a resolution of 2048×2048 pixels. If that’s not enough, you can also export your drawing as a 2D or 3D vector graphic in the SVG, PDF, OBJ, STL or DXF format (available as In-App purchase). SYNC

Isometric runs on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. You can use iCloud to make your drawings available on all your devices. Sketch a new idea on your iPhone, finish and share it on your iPad! GET INSPIRED

The countless isometric designs featured on madewithisometric.com are a great source of inspiration. You’ll be totally impressed by what is possible with this app. TOTAL IMMERSION

Isometric is the ideal app to forget about time while exploring your creativity and making fascinating artworks.

The lightweight yet powerful interface makes it a delight to work on your graphics and to fully concentrate on your creation. You can interact directly with your designs using intuitive multi-touch gestures. This app supports both portrait and landscape mode on all devices. It is also compatible with Split View and Slide Over on iPad.

Download Isometric

Video Fix

Normally $0.99.

[Video Fix] enables you to fix your video which has been accidentally recorded in wrong way. For instance, 1. Rotate video video which was accidentally taken at wrong direction.

2. Crop video to square (or at any ratio) to remove unnecessary area from it.

3. Flip video horizontally or vertically to make it look better.

4. Scale down your video to upload it to SNS. You can make your video perfectly meet your requirement with powerful tool like trim, scale, crop, rotate, flip, slow motion and reverse. The app supports not only video, but also live photo and gif. – Rotate video left or right.

– Flip video horizontally or vertically.

– Crop video at any ratio.

– Trim video at any time range you want.

– Scale down video to reduce file size.

– Make video slower.

– Make video faster.

– Make video reversed.

– Live photo and GIF supported.

– Save and share the modified video.

– You can also convert video to animated GIF and live photo.

Download Video Fix