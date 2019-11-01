Apple’s new TV+ service just launched today… Disney+ launches in less than 2 weeks… and yet despite all the new competition, we haven’t seen many Netflix subscribers say they plan to ditch the service. In fact, we’re not sure we’ve seen ANY Netflix subscribers say that. Apple’s new streamer is a nonfactor at this point since pretty much everything it has to offer out of the gate has been critically panned. Forget what the critics say, though, because you can see for yourself that all the launch shows look boring and bland. As for Disney+, it’s shaping up to be a must-have, but will it replace Netflix? No way — and Disney actually did Netflix a favor by making it so cheap at $6.99 per month or less. At that price, keeping Netflix and adding Disney+ is a no-brainer.

So, now that we’ve established we’re all keeping Netflix, what does the nation’s most popular streaming content provider have to offer us in November 2019? As it turns out, a whole lot.

Netflix is obviously well aware that it has some new competition coming this month because November is jam-packed full of new original series, movies, and specials. In fact, there are a whopping 73 new original releases slated for November! Netflix has released 12 new originals today alone, including season 3 of Atypical, a new Queer Eye special, and the hotly anticipated, racially charged drama American Son. As the month progresses, we get a new Seth Myers standup special as well as new specials from Jeff Garlin and Mike Birbiglia, The End of the F***ing World season 2, a new season of The Great British Baking Show, new installments of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and a new season of the critically acclaimed drama The Crown. All that is great, but there’s no question that the biggest premiere coming to Netflix in November happens on November 27th, when Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix original movie The Irishman hits the site. It stars Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, and it’s obviously going to be one of the most widely streamed Netflix originals of all time.

Before we dive into Netflix’s release schedule for November 2019, you should make sure you didn’t miss anything big from October. After all, Netflix had 67 new original movies and shows debut over the course of last month. You’ll find the full list right here, and then you should also be sure to check out all the third-party content coming and going on Netflix in November.

Streaming November 1st

Streaming November 4th

The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 8th

Streaming November 9th

Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 10th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 11th

Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 12th

Streaming November 13th

Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 14th

The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 15th

Streaming November 17th

The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 19th

Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 21st

The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 22nd

Streaming November 26th

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 27th

Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 28th

Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 29th

Release Date TBD

Levius — NETFLIX ANIME