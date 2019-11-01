Dell’s Black Friday ad is here: Cheaper laptops, desktops, and other electronics

The first day of November brought us several Black Friday 2019 ads, with Dell joining Kohl’s and eBay. As in previous years, Dell’s Black Friday sale is heavy on the Dell-branded Windows 10 computers, but you’ll find plenty of popular electronics in the catalog. And unlike other Black Friday ads, this one is chock full of tech deals.
Dell will kick off Black Friday sales at various times throughout the day, so you might want to set some reminders:
Consoles and Games
TVs
- $639.99 65-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $360 + $50 Dell Promo eGift Card) – starts 11 PM EST, Nov. 28
- $479 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $170 + $50 Dell Promo eGift Card) – starts 2 PM EST, Nov. 28
- $279.99 Dell Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (save $220) – starts 10 PM EST, Nov. 28
- $99.99 Dell 24 Gaming Monitor (save $200) – starts 10 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $99.99 Dell 24 Monitor (save $100) – starts 10 AM EST, Nov. 28
- $24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (save $25)
Laptops and Desktops
- $1899.99 New Dell Alienware m17 laptop (save $510) – starts 9 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $1699 New Dell Alienware Aurora desktop (save $380.99) – starts 9 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $1099.99 Dell G7 15 laptop (save $400) – starts 8 PM EST, Nov. 29
- $799.99 New Dell XPS 15 laptop (save $400)
- $799.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop (save $400) – starts 2 PM EST, Nov. 29
- $649.99 New Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop (save $100)
- $599.99 New Dell G3 15 laptop (save $200) – starts 11 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $599.99 New Dell Insipron 17 3000 laptop (save $80)
- $499.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop with Dell 24 Monitor (save $299.99) – starts 9 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $499.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop with Dell 24 Monitor (save $299.99) – starts 6 PM EST, Nov. 29
- $429.99 DellInspiron 22 3000 Touch all-in-one (save $270) – starts 1 PM EST, Nov. 29
- $399.99 New Dell Insipron 15 3000 laptop (save $250) – starts 6 PM EST, Nov. 28
- $399.99 Dell Inspiron 17 3000 laptop (save $210) – starts 5 PM EST, Nov. 29
- $279.99 Dell Inspiron Small Desktop desktop (save $170) – starts 7 PM EST, Nov. 29
- $229.99 Dell Insipron 15 3000 laptop (save $70) – starts 10 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $199.99 Dell Insipron 11 3000 laptop (save $150) – starts 8 AM EST, Nov. 29
- $129.99 Dell Inspiron 14 3000 laptop (save $120) – starts 11 AM EST, Nov. 29
The full Dell Black Friday consumer catalog is available here, while the small business ad can be seen in full here.