Dell’s Black Friday ad is here: Cheaper laptops, desktops, and other electronics

The first day of November brought us several Black Friday 2019 ads, with Dell joining Kohl’s and eBay. As in previous years, Dell’s Black Friday sale is heavy on the Dell-branded Windows 10 computers, but you’ll find plenty of popular electronics in the catalog. And unlike other Black Friday ads, this one is chock full of tech deals.

Dell will kick off Black Friday sales at various times throughout the day, so you might want to set some reminders:

Consoles and Games

TVs

Laptops and Desktops

The full Dell Black Friday consumer catalog is available here, while the small business ad can be seen in full here.