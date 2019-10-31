Costco’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Xbox, AirPods, Galaxy Note 10, laptop and TV deals

Some of the leading retailers out there have already kicked off early Black Friday deals, with Walmart already hosting a slew of exciting deals for buyers, which means the Black Friday ads are about to start leaking like crazy. In fact, we already have the first Black Friday catalog leak of the year for you, and it comes from Costco, just like last year.

Costco will have plenty of early sales, with some of the deals contained in the catalog going live as soon as November 7th. Warehouses will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 28th), but sales will be available online.

In what follows, we rounded up some of the most exciting tech deals that Costco has in store for buyers, with the retailer readying sales on some of the most popular new products out there. We’re looking at a few great Galaxy Note 10 and S10 sales, Xbox bundles, cheaper second-generation AirPods, and lots of discounts on some of the newest laptops and desktops out there, including the new Surface Pro laptops and Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro. Additionally, Costco has plenty of TV sales listed in the full ad, as well as deals on plenty of non-tech products.

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Laptops and Desktops

The full ad is available online via Best Black Friday at this link, complete with a sneak peek at Costco’s Cyber Monday deals.

Image Source: Costco via Best Black Friday

Image Source: Costco via Best Black Friday