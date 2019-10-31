Costco’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Xbox, AirPods, Galaxy Note 10, laptop and TV deals

Some of the leading retailers out there have already kicked off early Black Friday deals, with Walmart already hosting a slew of exciting deals for buyers, which means the Black Friday ads are about to start leaking like crazy. In fact, we already have the first Black Friday catalog leak of the year for you, and it comes from Costco, just like last year.
Costco will have plenty of early sales, with some of the deals contained in the catalog going live as soon as November 7th. Warehouses will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 28th), but sales will be available online.
In what follows, we rounded up some of the most exciting tech deals that Costco has in store for buyers, with the retailer readying sales on some of the most popular new products out there. We’re looking at a few great Galaxy Note 10 and S10 sales, Xbox bundles, cheaper second-generation AirPods, and lots of discounts on some of the newest laptops and desktops out there, including the new Surface Pro laptops and Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro. Additionally, Costco has plenty of TV sales listed in the full ad, as well as deals on plenty of non-tech products.
Consoles and games
- $130 off Xbox One X and LucidSound gaming headset bundle
- $100 off Xbox One X and second controller bundle
- $100 off Xbox One S
- $80 off Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
TV
- $1,949.99 86-inch LG 4K UHD LED TV
- $4,939.99 77-inch LG 4K UHD OLED TV
- $1,699.99 75-inch Vizio 4K Quantum Color LED TV
- $699.99 70-inch Vizio 4K Quantum Color LED TV
- $699.99 65-inch Sony 4K UHD LED TV
Smartphones and tablets
- $420 Costco Shop Card with AT&T or Sprint purchase and activation of Galaxy Note 10+, S10+, or S10
- $629.99 Verizon Galaxy Note 10+ (save $420)
- $529.99 Verizon Galaxy S10+ (save $420)
- $429.99 Verizon Galaxy S10 (save $420)
- $199.99 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB (save $100)
- $109.99 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB and 32GB microSD card (save $30)
Wearables
- $219.99 or $239.99 for 40mm or 44 mm Samsung Galaxy Active 2 (save $50)
- $10 off AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
- $50 off Fitbit Versa
Laptops and Desktops
- $1,399 27-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $330)
- $1,149.99 21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $300)
- $749.99 HP Omen gaming desktop (save $250)
- $1,299.99 New Surface Pro, Type Cover and Surface Pen Bundle (save $300)
- $1,199.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (save $250)
- $999.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro old generation (save $250)
- $999.99 New MacBook Air old generation (save $200)
- $799.99 New Surface Pro, Type Cover and Surface Pen Bundle (save $200)
- $779.99 15.6-inch Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $120)
- $699.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air old generation (save $200)
- $479.99 15.6-inch HP Pavillion Touchscreen laptop (save $120)
- $379.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 Touchscreen laptop (save $120)
- $299.99 12.2-inch Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Touchscreen laptop (save $220)
- $299.99 14-inch HP Pavillion x360 Touchscreen laptop (save $100)
- $279.99 14-inch HP Laptop (save $120)
- $199.99 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Chromebook (save $100)
The full ad is available online via Best Black Friday at this link, complete with a sneak peek at Costco’s Cyber Monday deals.