It might be Halloween but the only thing that has us scared is the prospect of paying for new iPhone and iPad apps when you don’t have to. We’ve rounded up the six best premium iOS apps we could find that are on sale for free for a limited time, and you’ll find them all listed below. These deals could be done at any moment though, so definitely download them while you still can.

Small Square

Normally $0.99.

A very simple and minimalist game where you are a small square that moves along a straight line and crosses many other shapes along its way. You have to survive among geometric shapes and objects. An endless journey in an abstract world with scenarios that change over time according to the objects you’ll meet in your way.

Download Small Square

Air Lookout

Normally $0.99.

Air pollution can be a problem anywhere, not just in areas of high population or industry. That is why there are over 2,600 EPA air quality stations across North America. It is important for people everywhere to easily find and understand air pollution levels. Unfortunately, most people remain unaware of their local air quality because the data is not accessible or approachable. Air Lookout aims to change that. Please Note: Air Lookout currently only supports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality stations in North America. Features:

• Hourly reports of air quality from the closest monitoring station.

• Know when it is safe to exercise outside.

• Provides a two day forecast (where supported).

• Explore all reporting air quality stations on a map.

• See a ranking of the best and worst cities in North America

• Monitors PM2.5, PM10, Ozone, Nitrates, Sulfides, Carbon Monoxide and more (12 pollutants can be monitored from supporting air quality stations).

• Shows the Air Quality Index in official EPA levels that are easy to understand.

• Provides simple and concise definitions of all pollutants and air quality terms.

• Uses the EPA color coding for the Air Quality Index.

• Apple Watch app for quick viewing.

• Supports all Apple Watch app complications! Includes Apple Watch app, Glance and Today Widget.

Download Air Lookout

RunCadence Mobile

Normally $2.99.

RunCadence was developed by two physical therapists to help the running community apply step rate to running via real time step rate notification and metronome. RunCadence App accesses the HealthKit on your IOS device that you already use and enjoy. Cadence refers to the number of steps per minute (spm), and is a simple metric to help runners reduce their step length to help reduce the shock of impact at landing. Over the past few years,studies have emerged that highligh the role of cadence to correct common running related injuries (RRIs). As little as a five percent increase in step rate, while keeping running velocity constant, has been shown to reduce shock absorption at the level of the knee by 20 percent. Additionally, increasing cadence by 10 percent above preferred leads to a wider step width and a more level foot placement, which can afford distinct benefits for runners regardless of foot strike pattern. Start using RunCadence to get more in tune with your running. While no shortcuts or “hacks” to running exist, gait retraining using cadence is the next best thing. We encourage runners to go through the one-minute baseline test under “TEST” to determine your unique cadence.Upon completion, you’ll receive cadence values of +2.5, +5%, +7.5%, and +10% above preferred, which are meaningful values based on scientific consensus. These values can then be used as targets during training. Let us help you take the next step.

Download RunCadence Mobile

Smash the Code

Normally $0.99.

Do you like the classic Mastermind™ game? Then you’ll love the brand new Smash the Code. You have ten tries to guess a secret 4-digit number. After each try you receive a hint to see how many digits you have guessed correctly. This game has the best features from classic board game and paper-and-pencil Bulls and cows. That means you can play Smash the Code on your own or against a friend sitting next to you. Features:

• play single or multiplayer in hot-seat mode or simultaneously on iPads

• supports all devices

• lets you have fun with Game Center: unlock achievements and gain high scores

Download Smash the Code

3rd Grade Reading Prep

Normally $3.99.

The most advanced reading comprehension tool in the App Store! 3rd Grade Fiction & Non-Fiction Reading Comprehension was designed for the classroom, as well as the student and family looking for an advantage in solidifying their reading and understanding skills:

• This collection of 20 original stories was written specifically for this app

• Choose between fiction, non-fiction, or a mix of both fiction and non-fiction selections

• Read and test your comprehension with a variety of questions about the selected passages

• Study anywhere and learn at your own pace

• Each passage and question set takes approximately 5-8 minutes to complete

• Specifically appropriate content chosen at the 3rd grade level

• Works well in classrooms for independent study time

• Email student test results to share their progress

• Increase student reading comprehension and their scores! Teachers: stories and question sets from this app can be assigned as activities in Apple’s Schoolwork app > No In-App Purchase required, all content is included < Aligned with CCSS – Common Core State Standards for 3rd Grade:

• Ask and answer questions to demonstrate understanding of a text, referring explicitly to the text as the basis for the answers

• Determine the main idea of a text

• Describe the relationship between a series of historical events, using language that pertains to time, sequence, and cause/effect

• Determine the meaning of general academic and domain-specific words and phrases in a text relevant to a grade 3 topic or subject area

• Describe characters in a story (e.g., their traits, motivations, or feelings) and explain how their actions contribute to the sequence of events

• Distinguish their own point of view from that of the narrator or those of the characters

• Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension

• Read on-level text with purpose and understanding User feedback:

“I like how it highlights where the answer was in the passage when you pick your answer.” – Kami Butterfield, teacher “The selections are age appropriate and the responses to the questions are not too easy – some thought needs to go into it.” – Mary Skummer, teacher “The feature showing where the answer is located in the passage is a spot on tool since I ask my students to be able to provide this in their oral and written responses.” – Harold Nelson, teacher “This app helped me in my reading. Now I have an A+. I am very happy I did this app.” “These apps are awesome! Our boys absolutely love these. We have done 3rd, 4th & 5th grade comprehension. They love the fun aspect of getting the questions right, and think of these more as games than the learning apps they are.” Many of our best features were based on YOUR feedback! Thank you so much to the countless teachers that have reached out and provided suggestions and feature requests over the past few years! Please do not hesitate to continue reaching out to us at any time! Additional classroom features:

• Enter as many student names as you need

• Have students choose a specific fiction or non-fiction story from the table of contents

• Password protected administrator section allows you to review student scores and track student improvement

• Email a student’s specific test results or a recap of their full progress Non-fiction topics include:

• Abraham Lincoln

• Autumn Harvest

• Bats

• Coyotes

• Great White Sharks

• Origin of Ice Cream

• Peanut Butter Production

• The Salamander Migration

• Tornados We love to hear from you!

Please send any feedback or questions to support@peekaboo.mobi *With practice you can achieve your best score!*

Download 3rd Grade Reading Prep

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync

Normally $1.99.

You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. Introducing Phone Drive – File Manager. Phone Drive allows you to store, view and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad. You can connect to Phone Drive from any Mac or PC over the WiFi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. Now you can connect to multiple cloud accounts to manage your cloud drives in a single application with the ability to download, upload, view and stream video or music directly. Phone Drive features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. *** KEY FEATURES ***

– SUPPORT CLOUD STORAGE:

Support multiple link to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive, Box and Yandex Disk storage accounts.

*required additional in app purchase. – PDF READER:

Support fast PDF reader with thumbnails and bookmarks features. – MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask as well as direct video and music streaming from cloud storage. – DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML – HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected. – FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder. – FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you. – EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes. – TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device. – IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library. – PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Option for use your fingerprint to unlock Phone Drive with TouchID and Face ID support. – UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. *** AUDIO PLAYER ***

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask.

– Cloud storage music streaming.

– Build in visualiser and equaliser controller. *** VIEWABLE FORMATS ***

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Download Phone Drive: File Storage Sync