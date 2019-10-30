Walmart’s early Black Friday sale just started: Here are all the best deals

We’re about a month away from this year’s Black Friday event — that’s November 29th, if you’re wondering about the exact date — but retailers have already started to reveal details about the upcoming Black Friday sales, as well as early deals that are available to shoppers starting right now. Walmart is one of them, and the company already has a few early sales worth checking out, including sales on some of the most coveted products of the year. The list includes AirPods, Apple Watch, and the Xbox One, to name just a few.
The Early Deals Drop event kicked off on October 25th at Walmart, including a variety of savings on all sorts of products, not just gadgets and electronics. On top of the discounts, buyers will get free two-day shipping on orders of at least $35 and even next-day shipping on some products.
Apple may have just launched the new AirPods Pro, but Walmart is ready to offer buyers sweet deals on both the original model and AirPods with wireless charging case. On top of that, the wireless PowerBeats Pro that was launched earlier this year also gets a notable discount. Other Apple products are discounted as well, including the third- and fourth-gen Apple Watches, several iPhone versions, and the sixth-gen iPad.
Deals on the Xbox One S and a few big-screen TV sets are also included in Walmart’s Early Deals Drop. Here are the best deals available right now:
- $249 Choice of Xbox One S and BONUS Call of Duty Modern Warfare(two games included)
- $497.77 Up To $800 Off On Samsung QLED TVs
- $279 Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Android Smart LED TV (58H6550E) (save $149)
- $429 Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular- Gold (save $130)
- $329 Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular- Gold (save $130)
- $299 Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi (save $130.99)
- $199.95 Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – Black (save $50)
- $164.99 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (save $34.01)
- $144 Apple AirPods with Charging Case (save $15)
- $599.99 Straight Talk Apple iPhone XR with 64GB, Red (save $150)
- $349 Straight Talk Apple iPhone 7 Plus w/32GB Prepaid Phone, Black (save $420)
- $249 Straight Talk Apple iPhone 7 w/32GB Prepaid Phone, Black (save $400)
- $199 Total Wireless Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone, Space Gray (save $200)
- $199 Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Plus Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB, Space Gray (save $200)
- $149 Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB, Space Gray (save $150)
- $429 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular – 44mm – Sport Loop – Aluminum Case (save $100)
- $229 Apple Watch Series 3 Bundle
Check out all of Walmart’s early Black Friday 2019 deals at this link.