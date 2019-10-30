Walmart’s early Black Friday sale just started: Here are all the best deals

We’re about a month away from this year’s Black Friday event — that’s November 29th, if you’re wondering about the exact date — but retailers have already started to reveal details about the upcoming Black Friday sales, as well as early deals that are available to shoppers starting right now. Walmart is one of them, and the company already has a few early sales worth checking out, including sales on some of the most coveted products of the year. The list includes AirPods, Apple Watch, and the Xbox One, to name just a few.

The Early Deals Drop event kicked off on October 25th at Walmart, including a variety of savings on all sorts of products, not just gadgets and electronics. On top of the discounts, buyers will get free two-day shipping on orders of at least $35 and even next-day shipping on some products.

Apple may have just launched the new AirPods Pro, but Walmart is ready to offer buyers sweet deals on both the original model and AirPods with wireless charging case. On top of that, the wireless PowerBeats Pro that was launched earlier this year also gets a notable discount. Other Apple products are discounted as well, including the third- and fourth-gen Apple Watches, several iPhone versions, and the sixth-gen iPad.

Deals on the Xbox One S and a few big-screen TV sets are also included in Walmart’s Early Deals Drop. Here are the best deals available right now:

Check out all of Walmart’s early Black Friday 2019 deals at this link.