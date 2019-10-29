Lyft Pink membership offers 15% off all rides for $20 per month

Lyft’s first effort at a subscription plan was compelling but, if we’re being honest, a bit on the pricey side. Originally introduced as Lyft All Access, the program offered users the option to pay $299 upfront in exchange for 30 free rides. It was certainly a solid deal on a per-ride basis, but the $299 price point likely deterred many users from trying it out. And so, just one year later, Lyft is adding a somewhat simpler alternative it’s calling Lyft Pink.

With Lyft Pink, Lyft riders can pay an upfront fee of $19.99 and receive 15% off on all car rides. Subscribers can also take advantage of three complimentary rides on bikes or scooters operated by Lyft. What’s more, all Pink subscribers can also enjoy priority airport pickups, relaxed cancellation fees, and a number of other perks that Lyft will presumably announce sooner rather than later.

“With Lyft Pink, riders can travel smarter across Lyft’s transportation network of shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, car rentals and transit partnerships, all within the one app,” Lyft said in a press release.

Image Source: Lyft

Lyft boasts that Lyft Pink is a “no-brainer” for any customers who routinely take even 3 rides per week. But that might be a stretch. For example, if you spend $40 a week on Lyft rides, Lyft Pink will save you $24 a month. Coupled with a $20 subscription fee, you’re really saving $4. If you spend $100 a week on Lyft, Lyft Pink over the course of the month will save you $60, which really comes out to $40 when you take the $20 fee into account.

In short, Lyft Pink isn’t for everyone, but if you are a heavy user, you’ll definitely want to keep it in mind.