If you were wondering whether or not Netflix would slink away into the shadows next month as Disney+ finally launches, you just got your answer: no way. Disney+ is indeed set to be a huge force in the streaming media space, but Netflix is still the king and it’s going to remind us of that next month when it debuts a whopping 73 new original movies, shows, documentaries, and specials. It’s the busiest month of the year so far for new Netflix originals, and we sincerely doubt that’s a coincidence.

As for what’s on the scheduled, well, it’s difficult to know where to begin so we’ll just pick things up on November 1st. Netflix will release 12 new originals on that day alone, including season 3 of Atypical, a new Queer Eye special, and the hotly anticipated racially charged drama American Son. Things only pick up steam from there, with a Seth Myers standup special, The End of the F***ing World season 2, a new season of The Great British Baking Show, new installments of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and a new season of the critically acclaimed drama The Crown. Of course, the biggest premiere coming to Netflix next month takes place on November 27th, when Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix original movie The Irishman makes its debut. It stars Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, and it’s bound to be one of the most widely streamed Netflix originals of all time.

Of course, October isn’t over just yet and Netflix is releasing a whopping 67 new original movies and shows over the course of this month. Wondering if you missed anything? You’ll find the full release schedule right here. You should also be sure to check out all the third-party content coming and going on Netflix in November.

Streaming November 1st

Streaming November 4th

The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 8th

Streaming November 9th

Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 10th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 11th

Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 12th

Streaming November 13th

Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 14th

The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 15th

Streaming November 17th

The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 19th

Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 21st

The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 22nd

Streaming November 26th

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 27th

Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 28th

Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 29th

Release Date TBD

Levius — NETFLIX ANIME