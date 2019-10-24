If you were wondering whether or not Netflix would slink away into the shadows next month as Disney+ finally launches, you just got your answer: no way. Disney+ is indeed set to be a huge force in the streaming media space, but Netflix is still the king and it’s going to remind us of that next month when it debuts a whopping 73 new original movies, shows, documentaries, and specials. It’s the busiest month of the year so far for new Netflix originals, and we sincerely doubt that’s a coincidence.
As for what’s on the scheduled, well, it’s difficult to know where to begin so we’ll just pick things up on November 1st. Netflix will release 12 new originals on that day alone, including season 3 of Atypical, a new Queer Eye special, and the hotly anticipated racially charged drama American Son. Things only pick up steam from there, with a Seth Myers standup special, The End of the F***ing World season 2, a new season of The Great British Baking Show, new installments of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and a new season of the critically acclaimed drama The Crown. Of course, the biggest premiere coming to Netflix next month takes place on November 27th, when Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix original movie The Irishman makes its debut. It stars Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, and it’s bound to be one of the most widely streamed Netflix originals of all time.
Of course, October isn’t over just yet and Netflix is releasing a whopping 67 new original movies and shows over the course of this month. Wondering if you missed anything? You’ll find the full release schedule right here. You should also be sure to check out all the third-party content coming and going on Netflix in November.
Streaming November 1st
- American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
- Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Drive — NETFLIX FILM
- Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The King — NETFLIX FILM
- The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
- We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 4th
- The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 5th
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 6th
- SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 8th
- Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM
- Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM
- Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 9th
- Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 11th
- Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 12th
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 13th
- Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 14th
- The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- Avlu: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earthquake Bird — NETFLIX FILM
- GO!: The Unforgettable Party — NETFLIX FAMILY
- House Arrest — NETFLIX FILM
- I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Klaus — NETFLIX FILM
- Llama Llama: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 17th
- The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 19th
- Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 20th
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 21st
- The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 22nd
- Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nobody’s Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 26th
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 27th
- Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 28th
- Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 29th
- Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM
- Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM
- The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Release Date TBD
- Levius — NETFLIX ANIME