After digging through more than 300 different premium iPhone and iPad apps that were discounted on Thursday morning, we’ve come up with the six best ones that have been made available for free for a limited time. There’s no telling when these downloads will revert to their normal prices though, so definitely grab anything that looks appealing as soon as you can.

Call Recorder

Normally $2.99.

Call Recorder is a fully featured call recording up that lets you make calls through Voice Over IP (VOIP) and record them on your iPhone. You can use Call Recorder to make and record both local and international calls. There is no setup process, simply start the app and make your first call. Your recordings can be played back on your phone, either through the handset or the speaker. The recording can also easily be shared through email and iMessage/MMS, even Air Dropped to another iPhone or Mac OS X computer. The calls are made through Voice Over IP, so making a call does not consume your cellular minutes. However, it does consume data, so make sure you are on a good cellular signal (3G/4G/LTE) or on a WiFi network. No purchase is necessary in order to record calls as you will receive free credits when you first install the app.

Download Call Recorder

Hackycat – GameClub

Normally $0.99.

Save really cute cats from exploding. By kicking them. “Truly one of the most fun and addictive time wasters on the mobile market to date.”

-GameZebo “Hackycat contains hours upon hours of good time, just waiting for you to kick it. Meow.”

-Kotaku “It’s a rad game, which is something I’m actually qualified to say, I think.”

-Touch Arcade Tap cats to bounce them in the air! If any cat hits the ground, it’s game over. Choose your athlete and join the official Hackycat competition! Collect cheezburgers to unlock new cats, athletes and locations! Launch cats into space with the almighty Superkick. Use powerups and combos to achieve epic high scores! NOTE: All the cats in this game are trained professionals. Do not try this at home with your domestic grade pets. • Simple Controls! •

Tap anywhere to kick, knee or headbutt! • Adopt them all! •

Over two dozen hackycats to collect and kick, including Hipstacat and Sir Pussington. • Pro skills! •

Use powerups, combos and superkicks to achieve epic high scores! Dozens of mini-goals to complete! Level up your athlete! • Seriously •

All the cool kids are playing this, you should too

Download Hackycat – GameClub

Shake! – Flashlight & Compass

Normally $0.99.

Shake for a flashlight and swipe for a compass. Shake! is your friendly outdoor companion that displays the following weather data for your current location. • Temperature, humidity, and pressure

• Low and high temperature for the day

• Wind speed and direction

• Moon phases

• Time for next sunrise or sunset

• Exact remaining battery level Brilliant by ptvgabby

“Love this app, cute design and all.” Simple but chic weather app by superRetro Zac

“Love the pink interface with all the info in one screen. Very simple to get all the info in one glance!” Simple perfection by Anicecupofteaandbiscuits

“At a glance I have so much information. I absolutely love it. Well done designers.” Great app by benjam1n

“Great idea to put the compass, weather and a torch all in one app. Great design for outdoor use as well – large and high contrast.” Simple by Slouisejames

“It’s simply amazing easy to use.” Weather data for Shake! is provided by OpenWeatherMap.org.

Download Shake! – Flashlight & Compass

Cubed Rally Racer

Normally $0.99.

How far can you make it before crashing? Race around the track, collect gas, boost forward, drift, dodge cows, live dangerously. • 10 / 10 – AppSmile

• 4.5 / 5 – TouchArcade Drive over 35 different types of vehicles in thousands of possible track combinations! Cubed Rally Racer and Cubed Rally World are two of the many fantastic games brought back to life by GameClub, fully updated to support the latest versions of iOS and newest devices.

Download Cubed Rally Racer

Mental Math Tricks Smart Bunny

Normally $0.99.

«Smart Bunny» is a new educational application, which develops effectively arithmetic skills. Smart Bunny use simply for understanding algorithms during the mental arithmetic. The app consists of some teaching lessons (with an increasing complexity). You will easily learn how to subtract 7,8,9, to multiply by 4, and by 8, to multiply by 9, by 11 and by 25 and much more. You will do it quickly and in your mind. Key features of Smart Bunny: Effectively built training system;

A lot of different techniques and tricks;

To complete the lesson, there are 3 lives, they will recover after 3 minutes. They can also be obtained when watching a video, sharing the application with friends or buy in the store.

Convenience and simplicity in everyday use.

With the application “Smart Bunny” anyone can “pump” his own math skills of the brain. According to our statistics, 7 days of regular practice help to increase mental skills in math in 10 times! In addition, the numbers are a sort of a therapy for the development of the intellect, which has a positive effect on many, if not at all, aspects of a human life. «Smart Bunny» is a really useful app, which is already today available for download on iPhone.

Download Mental Math Tricks Smart Bunny

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Tuner by which to adjust the pitch and volume of the sound within the video, distort the sound, and add reverb to the sound make the sound have some special effects

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

+ Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier

+ Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types

and flexibly adjust twist radius, force and center position

+ Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibly adjust the boundary and center position of reflection

+ Blend videos: provide 20+ classic blend modes: darken, multiply, color burn, linear burn, lighten, color dodge, linear dodge, overlay, soft light, hard light, average, difference, exclusion and so on; flexibly adjust the opacity, size and position of the foreground; exchange the foreground and the background; make the blended area into a variety of shapes

+ Erase video: you can flexibly select the erased area (eg. the watermark) by drawing directly on the video to erase the content on the fixed area, and the effect is better for the erased area with simple background color

+ Chromakey video: chromakey by which a block of a particular color (often blue or green) in a video image can be replaced by another color; tap the video image or the color-bar to select the replaced color; provide rich target color scheme: pure color, gradient color, texture image, photo or video; flexibly adjust the threshold sensitivity controls how similar pixels need to be colored to be replaced and the degree of smoothing controls how gradually similar colors are replaced in the image

Download Videdit – Handy Video Editor