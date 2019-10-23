Netflix might have a perfect replacement in the works for ‘The Office’

Space Force isn’t just something a president uttered a few times on TV, prompting instant ridicule from more people than we can count. It’s also the title of upcoming Netflix comedy starring Steve Carell that promises to, well, also be packed full of ridicule. We’ve known about Space Force for a while now, but Netflix just announced more details about the series, including a few amazing additions to the cast.

Set to premiere at some point in 2020, the 10-episode first season of the Space Force series might have what it takes to go up against a different TV series starring Carell, which also happened to be a workplace comedy. Yes, Space Force is the story of the people on Earth who will make the Space Force possible:

Workplace comedy centered around the people back on Earth tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.

That doesn’t mean the new series will be made in the same style as The Office, but it doesn’t hurt that some of the minds behind the hit TV series are teaming up again. In addition to Carell who co-created and will executive produce the series, Greg Daniels and Howard Klein are both back to exec produce. Daniels is also a co-creator and showrunner.

Netflix announced a few of the other regular roles in Space Force, as well as recurring guest stars, as follows:

John Malkovich (New Pope) plays “Dr. Adrian Mallory” – Head Science Advisor, brilliant, arrogant, and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield. Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) plays “F. Tony Scarapiducci” – A self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force. Diana Silvers (Booksmart, MA) plays “Erin Naird” – Popular and an A-student in Washington DC, Mark’s daughter, is an outcast in Wild Horse Colorado after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency. Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Brockmire) plays “Angela Ali” – Helicopter pilot, ambitious and competitive, with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest. Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians) plays “Doctor Chan Kaifang” – Doctor Mallory’s right-hand man, Chan is a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who immigrated from China as a teenager and loves all things American, from fly fishing to the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Sparrow (Unreal, The Vatican Tapes) plays “Yuri ‘Bobby’ Telatovich” – A charming observer from the Russian Government, Yuri is curious about many things in Mark’s life, like his daughter, or the tech specs of the Javelin missile.

Mark, of course, is Carell’s character — that’s “Mark R. Naird,” a General who the White House tasked to create the new branch of the Armed Forces and put American “boots on the Moon” by 2024. By the time the real Office leaves Netflix in 2021, we might forget about Michael Scott, as we get more excited about Mark Naird’s adventures.