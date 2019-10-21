Watch the final ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer right here

The end of the Skywalker saga is right around the corner, and tonight, the final trailer for the ninth movie in that saga aired at halftime of Monday Night Football (between the Patriots and the Jets, if you’re curious). Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will not only wrap up the story that J.J. Abrams began telling in The Force Awakens in 2015, but should also put a bow on the entire franchise, going all the way back to 1977’s A New Hope.

There’s honestly too much in this trailer to cover right now (we’ll save that for another post at a normal hour), but the thesis of the trailer appears to be that Rey doesn’t believe anyone knows who she truly is, but Kylo Ren begs to differ. We see the two of them fighting, as we have in previous trailers, but they also appear to be working together. And, of course, Emperor Palpatine seems to imply that it will be their undoing:

As always, it’s important to take these trailers with a grain of salt, as the team at Disney has been incredibly good at misleading audiences with careful editing and even footage that never shows up in the actual movie. But whatever the case, this is the end of the saga, and every character will make their final bow.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th. If you want to be there on opening night, you can buy your ticket right now wherever tickets are sold.