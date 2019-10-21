BGR is hiring a Nights and Weekends Editor

Do you worry each day that you might be fired if your boss catches you spending hours exploring Reddit, watching viral videos, and reading about the latest tech? Well, how about this: We’ll fire you if you DON’T spend hours each day exploring Reddit, watching viral videos, and reading about the latest tech.

BGR is in search of a new Nights and Weekends Editor to cover everything from consumer tech and gadgets to entertainment, science, and more. This is a remote position that can be based anywhere, but you’ll be expected to work nights from 5PM to 12AM ET during the week as well as daytime hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

The right candidate for this job will be able to:

Identify stories that BGR readers will find informative, entertaining, or optimally, both

Write compelling headlines that draw in readers without baiting

Quickly compose and self-publish content that is free of spelling and grammar mistakes

Meet and exceed traffic goals

Multitask efficiently

Work well in a fast-paced environment

Candidates must have prior online publishing experience and will ideally be based in the United States or Europe. Please include links to prior published works in your cover letter. Experience with WordPress is preferred but not required. This is a salaried position that also includes a traffic-based bonus plan.

Click here for more information and to apply.

About BGR:

BGR is a leading online destination for news and commentary focused on consumer technology, entertainment, science, and more, as well as a top digital buying guide and deals site. It is America’s #1 source of breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles, and casual readers alike. What started as a small, niche publication has grown to become one of the largest and most respected tech sites on the web, with as much as twice the monthly traffic of other well-known market leaders like Engadget and TechCrunch, according to ComScore.

About PMC:

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 180 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today’s fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit http://www.pmc.com.