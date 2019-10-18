The ultimate Disney+ deal will get some people a free year of service plus $1,000 in their pocket

Offers related to Disney’s new streaming service that launches on November 12 have generated a pretty fair amount of buzz online, as most of them have teased some decent discounts on Disney+ subscriptions of varying lengths. We’ve got another such offer to tell you about, and it promises the deepest discount of all — making the service completely free. For one year, that is.

The catch? Only five people will be chosen for this offer.

The reviews website Reviews.org is looking for candidates for what the site promises is very likely your “dream job.” You’ll be required to watch 30 Disney movies or shows on Disney+ in 30 days. If you’re chosen, your reward will include $1,000, among a few other goodies.

“Our biggest Disney fan is in for a few more gadgets and gizmos aplenty (and whozits and whatzits galore),” the site notes. You’ll also be given a year-long subscription for free to Disney+, the new streaming service that will host content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with Disney movies and shows.

Additionally, you’ll be sent a “Disney-themed movie-watching kit” that includes a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, and a Pixar popcorn popper with movie theater popcorn kernels.

Among the requirements of this gig, you have to be at least 18 years old and either a US citizen or permanent resident. You fill out an application here, and the deadline to apply is November 7. Among the things you’re asked to submit via the application is a link or two to your strongest social media platforms, as well as a video review of your favorite Disney movie.

Outside of this offer and any other deal you may have seen, Disney+ — which will include among its original content movies like a live-action Lady and the Tramp retelling, as well as a Star Wars-themed series about a bounty hunter called The Mandalorian — will otherwise cost around $7 a month, or $70 a year.