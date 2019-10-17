Whether your iPhone is old or new, nothing spices it up quite like new apps. Want to try a bunch of premium iPhone and iPad apps for free? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We dug through hundreds of discounted apps on Tuesday to find the best of the bunch, and the result is the list of six iOS apps below. These sales could end at any moment though, so download them for free while you still can.

Speech Recogniser

Normally $8.99.

With this revolutionary app, you won’t need to type anything any more. You just speak and your speech is instantly converted into text. :: MAIN FEATURES :: This brilliant speech-to-text app will allow you to do more with your iPhone : – Translate your speech into more than 40 languages.

– Hear your translation being read aloud to you.

– Copy your text to other apps.

– Tweet. :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: العربية, English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), Español (España), Español (México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (Canada), français (France), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国), 中文(臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. Speech Recogniser uses the latest technologies in speech recognition and machine translation. As a result, the app requires an Internet connection. Speech Recogniser will definitely make your life easier. GET YOUR COPY NOW.

Swim Genius

Normally $0.99.

Train smarter. Train with data. Train with Swim Genius. Use Swim Genius to create your own workout program. Sync workouts to Apple Watch for instruction in the water. Need a reminder of what set you’re on? Lacking a coach and looking for instruction? Find both on your wrist. Once you’re out of the pool, view a detailed history of your workout including heart rate data and calories burned per minute. Swim Genius integrates with the Health app. Swim workout data will be found there and your workouts will contribute to your daily exercise goals.

PPoI – Your Points of Interest

Normally $0.99.

Never forget a place you’ve been.

Personal POI is a local database (poibase) for save storing personally interesting places worldwide, based on the geoinformation of the location on your phone or tablet. Bookmark the locations of your trip in a personal database. Find your points of interest again on a personal map or in the list searched by an incredible fast search engine. In seconds, save each location, add pictures, rankings, tags, and more.

If additional information such as website, opening hours, phone number,…. are available, we will use them to automatically expand your listing. Specific functions:

– List View

– Favorit List

– Map View

– link your personal pictures

– see actual opening hours

– direct web access

– direct navigation (PRO version only)

– extensive full text search across all fields

– sharing feature for sharing with friends

– backup functionality (PRO version only) Never before it has been so easy to record interesting PoI in a database, store them privately and retrieve every personal place at any time. Find the places around you where you’ve been before and show them on the map. Navigate to the PoI or send the personal place by the sharing feature to friends. Everything is secure. You can in addition generate a backup and store your private places wherever you want. As we travel, we use the app a lot to save and find – Restaurants (good or bad ones)

– Bars

– Campgrounds

– Hotels

– Sightseeing points

– Museums

– Churches

– …

and you? Store your experiences with the places locally on our phone. Exchange it with friends, if you want. Have you ever missed the chance for a good dinner because you don’t remember the restaurant? Save the places, you want to go again and never forget where they have been.

Color Wheel

Normally $1.99.

Digital color wheel – an indispensable tool for a graphic designer.

Abstract color wheel – specialized color choice for abstract painting.

Color combinations – many professional color palettes for digital design and abstract art.

Color picker – a tool for obtaining color from the camera

Color swatches – tool for choosing colors by seasons and mood.

Grayscale – handy tool for any painter.

Golden ratio – tool that makes it easy to find the golden section.

Keep – Smart Bookmark Manager

Normally $0.99.

Keep is a smart bookmark manager that lets you: – quickly save and curate great content from almost any app or browser

– listen to articles, news stories, blog posts and more

– customize your audio playback for for saved articles

– read comfortably without any clutter

– watch your favorite saved videos

– easily organize your saved content LISTEN TO ARTICLES, AT HOME OR ON THE GO

Keep turns articles, news stories, and blog posts into crystal clear audio so that you can enjoy them anywhere, anytime. No internet connection, no problem. Keep lets you save audio for offline listening. BEAUTIFUL AND CUSTOMIZABLE READING EXPERIENCE

Turn on reader mode and customize your colors and fonts. Relax your eyes and enjoy. SMART TAGS

Powered by machine learning, Keep can automatically categorize your curated content so you don’t have to. Smart Tags help you stay organized and find things faster. YOUR CURATED VIDEOS, ALL IN ONE SPACE

Keep provides a distinct space for your saved YouTube and Vimeo videos, making it more enjoyable to browse your favorite stuff. STASH PDF DOCUMENTS

Keep lets you save offline PDF documents. Great for saving receipts, itineraries, or anything else you need to access quickly and often. NO SPAMMY MARKETING. EVER

Keep never sends push notifications or emails for marketing purposes. OTHER GREAT FEATURES – Custom tag / label support for easy organization, filtering, and sorting

– Sign into Keep with your Apple ID

– Offline support for audio articles

– Dark mode support

– Powerful search

– Edit link titles

– Favorites

– Pin important links to the top of your list

– Support for FaceID / and Touch ID so you can lockdown the app from unwanted prying eyes

– Text-to-save links

– Email-to-save links

– One tap saving with sharing extension

– Send links to your Keep friends via sharing extension

SlangMOJI – Comic Text Emojis

Normally $2.99.

Do you like slangs ? Look no further we have SlangMoji For you . SlangMOJI -Comic text emoji stickers Offers more than 40+ text bubble Stickers Which you can send them to your friends and family and have little bit of fun while sending messages over all social media . SlangMoji Can be used anywhere

Unique Custom Hd Text Bubble comic Stickers

Easy to use

