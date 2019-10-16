Naked man used forklift to break into business, then stopped for a shower

Ever want to drive a forklift through a barbed wire fence, break into a business, strip naked and take a shower? No? Well, then you’re nothing like Joseph Michael Bieniek, a 24-year-old Florida man who was arrested for doing that very thing this past Friday.

To say that Bieniek’s actions were odd would be a massive understatement. According to local news reports, the 24-year-old began his hijinks by entering the warehouse of United Plumbing and nabbing one of the company’s golf carts. He drove the cart a short distance to a nearby business called iMold Water Damage & Mold Restoration. That’s when things took a turn for the surreal.

After parking the golf cart near the business, he returned to United Plumbing and apparently stole a forklift, then drove it to iMold as well. Once there, he used the forklift to topple a section of fence topped with barbed wire, allowing him to gain entry. Once inside the fence, Bieniek vandalized several trucks, busted some windows, and attacked the front door of the facility with a hammer.

The story doesn’t end there, however, as the vandal had apparently worked up a bit of a sweat during his crime spree. Wanting to freshen up a bit, Bieniek returned to United Plumbing, found a bathroom, stripped naked and took a shower. After cleaning himself up, the man left the bathroom still partially naked, hammer in hand, and was confronted by an employee.

Police were dispatched and managed to wrangle the still-not-fully-dressed Bieniek, placing him in custody on multiple burglary charges as well as resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He posted a hefty bond amount of $26,500 and was released.

His tally for damages is said to be “more than $1,000” but that’s a rather vague ballpark estimate and it’ll likely be up to the business owners to determine how much his late-night shenanigans have cost them.