New Pixel 4 leak reveals sky-high price tag

Google will unveil several new products on Tuesday, including the Pixel 4 phones that have been featured in so many leaks. We still have some more Pixel 4 rumors for you before the big show kicks off though, with the latest one suggesting that the Pixel 4 will indeed be more expensive than its predecessor. That also means the Pixel 4 will cost more than some of its biggest rivals out there, including the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T phones.

The Pixel 4 phones have been confirmed and reconfirmed several times, with different sources delivering plenty of details about the new features Google cooked up for this generation of Pixel phones. But pricing in the United States is still something of a mystery.

The first price-related leak was from mid-September, and it claimed the Pixel 4 would be slightly more expensive than the cheapest iPhone 11 that had just hit stores. A few days later, a well-known leaker actually listed all the Pixel 4 prices for Canada, seemingly confirming that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL would cost more than their predecessors.

This brings us to the newest Pixel 4 price leak, which comes from a Best Buy source who shared it with 9to5Google:

Image Source: 9to5Google

According to the image, the 64GB Pixel 4 XL will cost $999, or $100 more than the Pixel 3 XL. If the leak is accurate, then the 64GB Pixel 4 might start at $899 in the US. Comparatively, the OnePlus 7T costs $599 while the iPhone 11 starts at $699. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, meanwhile, start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Come Tuesday, Google will announce the actual price and release date of the Pixel 4 series phones, with preorders likely to start quite soon.