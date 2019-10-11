Earlier this week, we told you about an incredible deal on Disney+, the upcoming streaming service that most people agree is the one must-have streamer in addition to Netflix. It’s already an absolutely incredible value at just $6.99 per month, and you can chop that price to $5.83 if you pay by the year. For that tiny fee, you get loads of exclusive content including all the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that have been released so far, the entire series of The Simpsons, Disney movies and shows, National Geographic content, every single Pixar movie, and plenty more. On top of all that, there will be tons of new original content created specifically for Disney+, such as The Mandalorian from the Star Wars cinematic universe, a bunch of new Disney series, and all sorts of exclusive new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, and others.

It’s an incredible value indeed, but there’s a killer deal right now that will have you paying less than the normal $7 rate each month, and even less than the $5.83 annual rate. Hurry up and you can take advantage of a special deal we found that slashes the price of Disney+ to just $4.72 each month! That will save you a whopping $82 over the next 3 years compared to paying the standard monthly rate for Disney+, and it’s pretty much a no-brainer. Why are we telling you about it again just a few days after we discovered it? Because today is your last day to sign up with this fantastic discount.

Disney+ officially launches November 12th, and it’s easily the most talked-about new streaming services set to combat Netflix in the coming years. Despite how fantastic it looks and despite how affordably it is at $6.99 per month, we’ve already seen several good deals come and go that slashed the already-affordable price of the service. The best one was available a few months ago in August when signing up for a free D23 membership allowed you to take advantage of a 3-year Disney+ subscription deal at about $4 per month. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far, but this new deal comes very close!

As we mentioned, Disney+ costs $6.99 per month if you get the standard plan and pay on a monthly basis. As it states right on the Disney+ website, there’s also an annual plan for $69.99, which slashes the per-month cost from $5.83. That’s already incredible when you consider the amount of exclusive content you’ll be able to access as a Disney+ subscriber, but don’t pull the trigger on that deal when there’s an even better one available until the end of the day on Friday.

Disney is offering a special Founders Circle promotion that’s technically reserved only for Disney theme park enthusiasts. Of course, anyone who enters the cost gets the promo price, so don’t worry if you’ve never been to one of the company’s theme parks. Here’s how this new deal works:

Go to the special Disney+ Founders Circle promo page Enter the promotional code PARKSPASS3YEARS Input your email address and create a password Save money!

That’s all you need to do. After that, you’ll be given the chance to pay for 3 years of Disney+ service at the deeply discounted rate of $169.99. Some simple math reveals that it works out to only $4.72 each month, which is a massive 32% discount compared to the regular monthly rate. Just remember, today is literally the last day you have to take advantage of this killer deal, because it ends at 11:59 PM on Friday, October 11th.