A special version of the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro might be the most expensive OnePlus phone ever

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T a month ago, a phone that’s ready to deliver a few decent upgrades over its predecessors without killing your smartphone budget. But the regular 7T isn’t the only new handset that OnePlus is about to sell in stores this winter, according to rumors. An insider who has provided accurate information about OnePlus devices in recent years is back with pricing details for the Pro version of the handset, which will also come in a special McLaren Edition version. That OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be the most expensive phone OnePlus ever made — in fact, it’ll be even more expensive than the iPhone 11.

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched three OnePlus 7 versions, including the more expensive Pro and Pro 5G handsets. OnePlus proved it’s ready to raise the entry price of its affordable flagship killers, especially considering that everyone else has been raising prices for their flagships ever since the iPhone X hit that $999 price point. The OnePlus 7 Pro is even more expensive if you want 5G connectivity, a technology that doesn’t come cheap right now.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will likely feature the same high-end specs as the regular 7T, but in a body that’s probably going to resemble the OnePlus 7 Pro. Add to that the “McLaren Edition” charm, and you end up with a device that might be even more expensive than what you’re willing to pay for a OnePlus handset.

Have some news for European OnePlus fans! The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be the MOST EXPENSIVE OnePlus phone yet: It will cost €849-€859 for 12GB/256GB. The starting Price of the OnePlus 7T is €589-€599 for 8GB/128GB. #OnePlus7T #OnePlus7TSeries #ANewEra #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/RlMirYMeoY — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 9, 2019

Per prolific teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will cost either €849 ($935) or €859 ($946) in Europe — that’s for the 12GB/256GB configuration. The leaker also said the price of the 8GB/128GB OnePlus 7T in the region will be either €589 ($649) or €599 ($660).

There’s no point in converting those prices directly to US dollars because that’s not how it works. We already know the official US price for the OnePlus 7T, and that’s $599. The iPhone 11, meanwhile, starts at $699 in the US, and €809 in Europe.

That said, it’s unclear whether the OnePlus 7T Pro will launch at all in the US, McLaren Edition or not, because OnePlus has yet to announce the phone.