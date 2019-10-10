We’ve got some terrific paid iPhone and iPad apps for you to check out on Thursday that are all on sale for free. We had to dig through hundreds of apps to find them, but these seven iOS apps represent the best premium apps of the day that are available as free downloads. The deals are all bound to be over soon though, so be sure to hurry up and grab these apps for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers.

LT – Long Exposure

Normally $0.99.

Lightmatic is the application for creating photos with Long Exposure effect. Download and create amazing shots expressing the dynamics of motion. • Light Trails

Capture light trails created by cars, trains, fire or other objects emitting light, “freeze” the movement of clouds or the flow of water and draw something in the air using any light source. • Limitless Long Exposure

Exposure in this application is not limited to certain time intervals.

MyTracks

Normally $4.99.

GPS Tracker is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out (eg. Walking, jogging, driving, bicycling and etc). It’s such a technical solution application based on its high precision instruments. GPS Tracker takes the data from the GPS sensor and uses it to determine all of the different statistics to track, including geographic data and velocity calculations. Adaptive:

▪ Great for hiking offline, running, walking, and biking to track your route!

▪ Great for photographers who need to track location data for their pictures!

▪ Great for hunters and fishermen who need to store specific locations!

▪ Great for military navigational applications! Features:

• Track your location/route of your activity

• Store favorite locations

• Import/Export CSV, GPX, KML, KMZ format.

• Take GPS static observations to average current location for more accurate waypoints

• Easily navigate to waypoints with the waypoint guide on the compass

• Add fully editable waypoints on the fly to your current track either manually or from you favorite locations

• Add a vector as a waypoint with angle and distance

• Convert between four sets of coordinates (Decimal, DMS, MGRS, UTM) anytime

• Glide Ratio is viewable and tracked during recording

• Use degrees or mils for the compass

• Add MGRS Grid overlay to map

• Create routes to follow manually before you start your track

• GPS Tracks uses WGS84 datum

• Long term recording till battery run out Records:

• View your track on the map with the ability to replay the route

• View detailed statistics of the track

• View the waypoints saved with each track

• Change track color Note:

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Ananda – PREMIUM

Normally $2.99.

Ananda helps you meditate, focus and relax with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus, relax, meditate, or even to get the most out of a nap. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. -Recharge and feel good

Take a break at home, at the office, or in the subway. Even a few minutes of Ananda will get you refreshed and ready to deliver your best while staying calm and zen. Main Features – 13 Binaural programs

– Conscious Thinking

– Focus & Concentration

– Increased Attention

– Learn & Memorize

– Creativity

– Energize

– Deep Meditation

– Lucid Dreaming

– Intuition

– Relaxation

– Restorative Sleep

– Power Nap

– Wake Up – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app

Train Conductor

Normally $2.99.

Control trains with a swipe of the finger and avoid disastrous collisions!

5 Million players love Train Conductor and you will too. – “iPhone Game of the Year” – DIYGamer

– “Highly Addictive Game” – Apple

– “Best Game Audio” – Freeplay

– 30,000 five star ratings

– #1 App in more than 50 countries THIS IS NO SIMULATION – JUST SUPER FUN! Become a Train Conductor today! Directly control trains with your finger. Send them to their destinations by creating track connections with a quick swipe. Tap a train to stop it, tap again to get it moving. Avoid disastrous collisions, and manage the peak hour of commuter trains. “You will love Train Conductor and it will reward you.”

– diygamer.com “A highly polished app that controls perfectly.”

– 148apps.com “The design is simply brilliant.”

– whatsoniphone.com Play with Cute Trains, designed just for kids! Slower, easier, trains that your kids can play with for hours. Play with the happy dolphin, the cuddly koala, the grumpy snake, the sleepy platypus and the colorful rosella. Cute Trains are very forgiving with little fingers. Kids can let their imaginations run wild in this wonderful new mode! Thank you fans!

We <3 you :D

PALM READER The Fortune Teller

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever wondered what a palm reading can tell you about your fate? Explore your future and take right decisions by analysing the success line, life line, head line, heart line, marriage line, travel line, fate line. This is NOT an automated palm reader app. Because we don’t believe any app can analyse the lines accurately and predict the future correctly. This app gives you the real future predictions. The contents of this version is created after researching almost 1 year after referring many old books and vedas including Garuda Purana. Do you want to learn the real palm reading? This is a the best app. Just download it and explore. Of the different personal insight options, palm reading is a powerful way to learn about everything from your love life to your financial life, from your physical health to your spiritual health. A palm reader can even reveal your destiny! And along the way you’ll learn about possibilities around luck, fame, travel, and career. What all we analyse :

* Life line

* Heart line

* Head line

* Fate line

* Success line

* Marriage line

* Travel line * Jupiter mount

* Saturn mount

* Apollo mount

* Mercury mount

* Mars mount

* Venus mount

* Luna mount As you can see, palm reading is broad and all-encompassing. Also known as “Palmistry,” it can grant you deep and meaningful insight into your past, present, and future! Our hand readers or palm readers take it a step further and help you understand your natural personality traits so you can make the most of your strengths and be prepared for your challenges. Using our app, learn the different lines, shapes, mounts and markings on the palms and fingers that reveal character traits of a person.

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Do.List: To Do List Organizer

Normally $3.99.

HOW IT WORKS: Plan your tasks into Today, Tomorrow, and Later lists. Use Life Lists to organize everything else! MAIN LISTS

○ Today

○ Tomorrow

○ Later LIFE LISTS

Organize your life with the popular “Life Lists” feature:

○ Grocery lists

○ Packing lists

○ Shopping lists

○ Shows to watch

○ Books to read

○ Or create your own! AFFORDABLE

No ads

All major features come with the app

Subscription only needed for multi-device syncing

No account / registration needed, syncing uses iCloud GREAT REVIEWS

More than 97% of reviewers give Do.List 3-5 stars!

Over 93% of reviewers give Do.List 4 or 5 stars! COOL FEATURES

○ An extremely helpful Grocery List!

○ Easy drag and drop to prioritize your tasks

○ Make new lists for errands, vacations, etc

○ Simple designs, zero confusion!

○ iCloud backup

○ Apple Watch support

○ Today widget

○ 3D Touch Shortcuts

○ A badge to show number incomplete “Sticking with this type of task delegation is a great decision.”

-iPhoneAppsReviewOnline.com IT’S BUILT FOR YOU

Do.List is a task management app for people. I’m not building for an enterprise corporate client. I design for normal lives. SIMPLE – START IN SECONDS

The design is simple enough that it’s intuitive. Use the tutorial to get started or skip it and explore! SCHEDULING

When you need to give a task a due date, add it to the “Reminders” list and you’ll get a reminder! FOCUS

When you open Do.List, the home screen is “Today”. That helps keeps the focus on what’s important. “Do.List is a minimalist app empowering focus.”

-AppPicker.com MOTIVATION

Choose the notifications that work for you:

○ Get daily quotes

○ Productivity tips

○ “Sunday Night Prep” reminders to prepare for the week

○ “Monday Morning Pep” motivation “Personally, I love this app… I encourage anyone who needs to organize their life and loves doing it with lists to use this.”

InsideHerHead.net PROTECTION FROM YOURSELF

Long lists are overwhelming. If your Today list goes over five tasks, you’ll get a message encouraging you to shorten your list! DATA BACKUP

All data saved locally on phone, plus just tap “Backup” in Settings to backup to iCloud.

