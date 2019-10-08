This is the Pixel 3 deal you need, if you don’t want the expensive Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 launches next week, and the new Google phone should be available for preorder soon after the press conference. The Pixel 4 is a high-end device packing a few sophisticated features, which means it’ll be on the expensive side of things. It’ll actually cost more than the Pixel 3 and the iPhone 11, according to a trusted leaker. If you want a more affordable Pixel, now’s the time to act, as there’s a brand new deal on last year’s Pixel 3 that’s just too good to pass up. The phone costs $391 on Rakuten, which is half of the regular price for the handset, making the Pixel 3 a much better deal than the cheaper Pixel 3a phones.

The deal, found by Android Police, requires you to enter a coupon code (SAVE15) on Rakuten while ordering. That will drop the price by nearly $70 from $460, which is what the 64GB Pixel 3 is priced at. Even at $460, without the extra savings, the price is still great for one of the top phones of 2018, and one of the best camera experiences on mobile devices.

The phone is available in black or white, and the Pixel 3 comes unlocked, which means you can use it on any US carrier. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want a cheaper Pixel 3, now’s the time to act on it.

Comparatively, the Pixel 3a that Google launched earlier this year retails for $350 on several sites, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. But, as I said before, the Pixel 3a isn’t a flagship. The handset sports mid-range components, and you’d get a much better overall experience from the Pixel 3.

The Pixel 4, of course, will pack much better specs, including the Snapdragon 855 processor and more RAM, as well as a dual-lens camera on the back, 3D face unlock, and a radar chip that picks up hand gestures. All that will come at a hefty price at launch, likely topping the $799 original entry price of the Pixel 3 series.