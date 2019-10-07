Samsung’s Chromebook 4 line delivers a brand new design and full USB-C support

Samsung on Monday unveiled two new Chromebook models, both affordable offerings that could satisfy the computing needs of users who don’t require more sophisticated operating systems. If Chrome OS is good enough for your needs — coupled with all the Android apps you could ask for — then you should check out the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+, which are out just in time for the busy holiday season.

Starting at $229.99 and $299.99, the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ have the exact same set of specs: Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UDH Graphics 600, 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4 memory, 64GB built-in eMMC flash memory, 720p HD camera, Wi-Fi 5 support, Bluetooth, dual stereo speakers, USB-C and USB 3.0 connectivity, microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 39Wh batteries.

Image Source: Samsung

The smaller model features an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 resolution, while the bigger Chromebook packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Because Samsung uses the same battery on both devices, you get 12.5 hours of life on the Chromebook 4 and 10.5 hours on the 15.6-inch laptop. The bigger machine also packs an additional USB-C port. These ports support power and data transfer, which means you can hook up either model to a 4K display.

One other standout feature is support for Google Assistant, which is built into both machines.

Image Source: Samsung

Finally, the laptops are thin and light (2.6 and 3.75 pounds, respectively) featuring a much sleeker design than the old Chromebook 3 — from a distance, they might be confused with MacBooks. It’s unclear whether they’re made of aluminum, but they do feature a “Platinum Titan” color option, and Samsung says the Chromebooks’ new sophisticated look means you won’t see any screws anywhere.

Both Chromebook 4 models are available in Best Buy stores this Monday, and online at Best Buy and Samsung.