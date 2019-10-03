We’ve got another great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps for you to check out on Thursday, and there are definitely some freebies you’ll want to try. Examples include a stunning and secure email app, a wonderfully simple weather app, a great photography app that lets you make complex edits with ease, and more. Check them all out below, but remember that these are limited-time deals that could be over at any moment. In other words, hurry up!

Canary Mail

Normally $9.99.

**Universal**

Canary supports all your Gmail, iCloud, Office365, Yahoo, IMAP & Exchange accounts. **Contact Profiles**

Access all your Contacts’ emails, files & even social media profiles in one place. **End-To-End Encryption**

Encrypt emails seamlessly with Canary’s zero-setup encryption, or via PGP. **Read Receipts**

Get notified as soon as your emails are read. **Templates**

Save frequently used drafts to reuse them with 1-tap. **Calendar**

Manage all your iOS calendars & events from right within Canary. **Dark Compose**

Compose emails via Canary’s gorgeous new true dark composer. **Favorites**

Get easy access to the people that matter the most. Never miss important emails. **Smart Notifications**

Choose to get instant Push notifications for important emails only. **Pin Emails**

Keep important emails at the top of your Inbox. **Compose Suggestions**

Compose emails with 1-tap via Canary’s amazing AI-powered suggestions. **Custom Snooze Times**

Handle emails when the time is right – today, tomorrow, or when you’re ready. **Custom Thread Actions**

Get quick access to the actions that best suit your workflow. **Custom Notification Sounds**

Set a unique notification sound for each account. **Attachments Browser**

Easily review all files in a Conversation, without hunting.

Weather Line

Normally $2.99.

Your brain processes images 60,000x faster than text – SEE YOUR FORECAST • Apps we Love by Apple

• #1 Weather app in 55 countries

• “My primary weather app” – John Gruber of Daring Fireball All-New Weather Line 2 SUPER FORECAST – INDUSTRY FIRST!

Why pick one provider when you can get the best of them all? We combine the world’s #1 forecasting data + #1 rain data + #1 radar to create a super forecast with no weaknesses and only the best. TRAVEL ASSIST – INDUSTRY FIRST!

Never have duplicate Current and Home locations again. THEMES

• iOS 13 Dark Mode

• 17 themes, from Black Hole to Funfetti

• 4 different dark modes

• 50 matching app icons RADAR + DARK SKY

• HD Radar with auto-play

• Dark Sky down-to-the-minute precipitation on the same page

• 4 map options

• Auto-play or only when tapped PRIVACY

⊘ No background location tracking

⊘ We never store or resell your location data

⊘ We never know or transmit your Home address EXTREMELY DETAILED

• Global Feels Like setting

• 10 day forecast

• 48 hour forecast

• Average temperature for the day

• Monthly averages for travel planning

• Moon phases

• Custom units

• Severe weather warning reports

• Precipitation chance and amount

• Dew point

• Humidity

• Sunrise & Sunset times

• Wind speed and gusts

• UV Index

• Cloud Cover

Logo Maker

Normally $4.99.

Logoster create stunning logos worth remembering in seconds, no experience required. Logoster is a logo maker for individual, small businesses, freelancers and organizations to create professional looking logos in minutes. Get a unique logo design for your website, business cards or correspondence. Simply select a template from a variety of options, edit your logo until you are completely satisfied, and save your logo. Logoster is your personal perfect graphic designer: * Hundreds professional Logo Templates * You can modify every detail and of Logo Templates * You can change color, gradient and background Images * Customize with 200+ fonts to create unique design * Curve text makes your logo design unique. * Tons of Stickers * You can undo/redo every step of your logo designing.

Magnifier with Flash Light

Normally $0.99.

Did you forget to take your reading glasses or need a magnifier to read small text ? Just pick your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with flash light, that comes in Full screen with light and NO wasted screen space. The Magnifier Flash App is a very convenient and handy app, with such ease of use, that it operates with just one finger to slide to zoom, turn on flash light and also save to photos. And our users find it extremely useful for reading small prints in many occasions. “Great app to have! Comes in very handy when shopping if you have a problem reading the fine print. The built-in light is also quite helpful.” – cooky sue “I use the magnifier to examine jewelry for marks that identify the piece. Thank you!” – Beth Evans-Walters Magnifier App is now enhanced with a tip calculator feature that is offered as an InApp purchase, that can come in quite handy, while checking out at restaurants. It calculates the tip per person as a percentage of the bill and also splits the tip between people. Magnifier Flash is an enhanced magnifying glass with flash light , with the additional capability to SAVE what you see on the zoomed view to camera roll. Great for reading receipts in dim lights at restaurants. Great for reading small text in the dark, either inside your car during night or anywhere else. Magnifies small text up to 6X digital zoom, and gives a very clear text without shake. Single tap to “Snap and Save” the view to camera roll. Key features: 1. Magnifier with up to 6X zoom provide clear enlarged text of small prints or receipts. 2. Turn ON Flash light to read text in dim light or in the dark. 3. Easy to read nutrition label with small prints, as a high contrast crystal clear zoomed text. 4. Read restaurant menus in dim light very clearly and high contrast zoom. 5. Easy to find misplaced items in the dark or dim light. 6. Useful while searching for items in the car during the night. 7. Snap and SAVE what you see in the zoomed view on to the camera roll by clicking the save to photos button. Using this feature, you can later at any time view the photo or get it emailed to your desktop from your iPhone.

Marvin The Cube

Normally $1.99.

Meet Marvin, a small cube looking for his place in the Universe.

Help him with solving encountered puzzles and finding the perfect look! Enjoy original gameplay, complemented by pleasant music and nice graphics.

Unleash your inner cube! Marvin The Cube offers:

* Marvin’s unique character

* Billions of Marvin’s different looks

* Intriguing story

* Over 170 puzzles with varying degree of difficulty

* The encyclopedia with description of all the tiles you can find in the game

* Climatic music

* Very simple controls

* Achievements

Afterlight — Photo Editor

Normally $2.99.

We at Afterlight are passionate about high quality filters, real film textures and precise editing tools, so we created the most complete & easy to use photo editor on mobile. Get Afterlight now free! [ 130+ UNIQUE FILTERS ]

Full access to our complete always-expanding filter library – created by photographers – you’ll never need another app to find that perfect pairing for your photos. [ 20+ ADVANCED TOOLS ]

Edit your photos with precision using enhanced Adjustment Tools controlled by Touch Gestures, as well as Advanced Curves, Selective Hue / Saturation / Lightness, Overlays / Gradients, Grain and many more. [ 60+ TEXTURES AND OVERLAYS ]

Add finishing touches to your photos with genuine Light Leaks made with real 35mm film, natural Dust textures, and film emulation techniques like shifting RBG channels with our Color Shift tool, the Chroma tool inspired by the effects of disposable film, and Double Exposure. [ FRAMES & BORDERS ]

Before exporting your final edit, add a border or apply an Instant Film frame, using a preset color or your own image as the background. [ ARTWORK ]

120+ hand-picked Fonts and 150+ original Designs created by us! Easily customize each layer with drop shadows, unlimited color options, masking and non-destructive layer management.

PCalcBox-Protect Photo/Video

Normally $0.99.

This is a suitable for iPhone simple calculator, with basic functions. You can set the password for access, through the calculator interface after inputting password, enter to the safe deposit box of pictures and video. You can store your personal related pictures and video.

Beautiful interface, simple operation, is a very good protection of pictures and video tools.

Provides methods for a variety of import pictures and video:

1) you can use the iTunes software to facilitate the pictures and videos to import a large number

2) you may through the Web browser to access the specified page, can be very convenient to a large number of pictures and video files transmitted through the WiFi wireless network to iPhone

With the aid of the high security of the system, provides password protection mechanism, so that your privacy against unauthorized access. All the pictures and video files stored on your local device. Do not need to worry about the relevant documents from the network access.

Picture formats supported include PNG files and JPG files.

Video formats supported: AVI, MP4, MOV, M4V, MKV, VOB, MPG, MPEG, FLV, WMV and 3GP files.

Such a good software, you can fully meet the daily needs, quickly download.

