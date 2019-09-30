YouTube TV finally available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices

Despite being one of the most polished and feature-rich live TV services on the market, YouTube TV has had one big flaw ever since it launched in 2017: lack of Fire TV support. This was caused by a long-running feud between Amazon and Google, but now that the companies have finally made up, Amazon has officially brought the YouTube TV app to a wide variety of its Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Unlike many other live TV services, YouTube TV does not offer multiple plans, but rather a single subscription which features over 70 live channels for $49.99 a month. In addition to a wide selection of channels, a subscription will also net you unlimited cloud storage and the ability to share your account with five other people.

Here are all of the Fire TV-branded devices that are compatible with the YouTube TV app as of today:

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)

Fire TV Stick 4K

All-new Fire TV Cube

All Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Fire TV Cube (1st Gen)

Fire TV (2nd Gen)

Fire TV (3rd Gen — Pendant Design)

Amazon goes on to specify that both the 1st generation Fire TV and Fire TV Stick will not work with YouTube TV, so if you’re still rocking one of the original models, it might be time for an upgrade. While there are seemingly more live TV services launching every month, each with its own pros and cons, I’ve personally found YouTube TV to be among the smoothest, simplest, and smartest of the ones I’ve tried, so if you’re ready to cut the cord, give it a trial run.