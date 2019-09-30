Some Pixel 4 apps are already available to download

The Pixel 4 is about two weeks away, but we already have a pretty good idea of what the phone will have to offer. Google confirmed the phone’s main features months ago, including the dual-lens camera, 3D face recognition functionality, Motion Sense (Soli radar-based gesture system), and the phone’s front design. Moreover, we also saw plenty of early Pixel 4 reviews, as somehow, the phone found its way to YouTubers again. Thanks to those recent videos, we were shown how some of the phone’s signature features work, we saw the new dynamic wallpapers and some of the new apps. And, unsurprisingly, some of that apps can be downloaded right away on a compatible handset.

The Pixel 4 launcher is one of the apps that are available to download, via 9to5Google. The launcher includes a brand new gesture: swipe down from a blank portion of the homescreen, and the notification tray slides down. The feature is supposed to replace a similar gesture that uses the fingerprint sensor on previous Pixel phones. The Pixel 4, however, will be the first Pixel phone to ditch the rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The same source also provides access to a brand new app the Pixel 4 will get, and that’s the Recorder application, which doesn’t need any more explanation. It’s a basic voice recording app with a simple interface.

A few days ago, we also got a good look at all the new dynamic wallpapers of the Pixel 4, including versions that can be customized, and wallpapers that adapt to light and dark modes. That wallpaper app is also available to download, from xda-developers, where you’ll also find instructions on how to get working all the customizable wallpapers, including “Compass,” “Doodle,” and “Sights from the sun.”

As with other apps that you can’t get from the official sources, Google Play, in this case, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to go forward with the installation at this time or wait for Google to make them available in the store.