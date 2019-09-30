We’re starting off the new week with a great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We dug through about 300 different premium iOS apps on sale on Monday morning to find the seven best of the bunch, and they’re all listed below. These deals could end at any moment though, so you should definitely hurry up and download anything that looks appealing before it’s no longer free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word "get," it is no longer free.

Truth Or Dare Fun Party Game

Normally $0.99.

Want to learn something new and interesting about your friends who will answer “difficult” or funny questions? Or have fun in the company performing unusual funny tasks! Then this game is for you.

Choose TRUTH or DARE and get one of thousands of random tasks.

Download Truth Or Dare Fun Party Game

Remote Drive & File Browser

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home. AT A GLANCE

– Stream any video directly from your Mac;

– View photos or documents stored on your Mac;

– Transfer files between your Mac and your iOS device;

– Store anything on your iOS device and take it with you on the go;

– Mount your iOS device as drive on your Mac or Windows machine using WebDAV;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. Do you enjoy using Remote Control? Please help us by rating the app, so we can continue to offer more features and implement your feedback into the app to make it even better.

Download Remote Drive & File Browser

Further: Get Things Done

Normally $2.99.

Want to become more organized? Things slip your mind sometimes? Further gives you the tools for you to stay on top of everything. With Further, you don’t see any ads. It’s just your to-dos. You can focus on managing the things you need to do without any distractions. Below are some of the things you can do with Further. # Today Focus on your day. See what you need to do at a glance throughout the day. # Time Management Don’t limit yourself to dates on the calendar. With Further, you can also manage things that you need to do soon or mark things for later without specifying a date. # Reminders Set reminders for your tasks and Further will then show you notifications to remind you about your tasks. # Recurrence Mark your tasks to repeat periodically instead of manually creating a new task each time. # Large To-Dos Planning a trip? You can keep the things you need to do for your trip all together. # Notes Keep additional information you need so that you don’t forget to buy milk when you’re at the grocery store, for example. # Due Dates Further reminds you if you don’t do something by its due date. # And More Download now to start getting more organized.

Download Further: Get Things Done

thankful

Normally $0.99

Over 40,000 people are feeling more happiness with *Thankful* every day, so start asking yourself “What are you #thankful for?” and get Thankful today! + Oprah Winfrey kept a gratitude journal for a full decade without fail — and urges you all to do the same! + Arianna Huffington writes about how gratitude exercises can have tangible benefits: “According to a study by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Florida, having participants write down a list of positive events at the close of a day — and why the events made them happy — lowered their self-reported stress levels and gave them a greater sense of calm at night.” *Thankful* is the most beautifully designed way to privately and easily record everything you are thankful for in your everyday life. Numerous studies have linked counting one’s blessings to healthy and improved mental and physical health. So…start counting and appreciating your blessings and change your life! Saving and later reviewing your personal thankful list will remind you of what makes you happy and healthy. KEY FEATURES + Count your blessings…literally (with reminders to remind you to practice gratitude as often as you wish, whenever you want)! + Save your reasons to be thankful in your private journal/diary/list with photos and set favorites! + Get inspired by and share more than 400 Thankful Inspirations, 2,000 free inspirational quotes (and purchase more), and even more #thankful inspiration from people all over the world from Twitter, Tumblr, & Flickr! + Big Data Stats! See how many reasons you have for being thankful by day, month, how many are favorites, and more historical data! + The Thankful app is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch for quickly adding reasons to be thankful! THE STORY “One man’s 7-year battle with cancer yielded gratitude, a ‘thankful app’ despite the hardships”

– Deseret News, November 25, 2013 The story behind “Thankful” is a very personal one for our family and friends. We created “Thankful” with our brother before his 7-year cancer battle ended. During his battle, he and his family wanted everyone to remember to be thankful for what is still good in the world, and to count all of the blessings we all have. “Everybody has trials. Everybody has tragedies,” his wife says. “That’s why we come to this earth, and we came to a place where we realized we weren’t being picked on, that this was just the deal. …And so we found something that worked for us, and that was to count our blessings and to notice what was good. …It helped us be able to enjoy each other instead of being weighed down by all the fear, it helped lift us up.” We hope that “Thankful” reminds you to be #thankful, and also helps you to remember all of the many blessings in your life – no matter how seemingly small.

Download thankful

Memos-Voice

Normally $4.99.

Audionote, an app that enable you to insert comments and pictures during recording. It’s the indispensable tool to easily record your important moments like interviews, meetings, classes, lectures etc. Features:

1. Take highlighted notes during recording

2. Edit the recording easily

3. Insert and browse multiple pictures

4. Various skins are available

5. File classification management

Download Memos-Voice

7 Minute TV Workout

Normally $1.99.

Scientifically proven 7 Minute Workout comes to your iPhone and iPad after being a success on Apple TV!

Take a break for 7 minutes and be fit. No equipment required!

The perfect High Intensity Circuit Training for busy people. ◉ Featured by Apple in the Health & Fitness category on the Apple TV App Store

◉ “The 10 best Apple TV apps to grab on day one (and honorable mentions)” – 9to5mac.com

◉ “34 apps to try out on your brand new Apple TV” – CultOfMac.com

◉ “The best Apple TV apps and games for your big screen TV” – iDownloadBlog.com

◉ The best paid Interval Workout app for Apple TV, #25 Top-Paid Overall, #2 in category – SlideToPlay.com The seven-minute workout, as made popular by a New York Times article covering a circuit workout published in the American College of Sports Medicine’s Health & Fitness Journal. Do 12 exercises for 30 seconds, and pause for 10 seconds between each exercise. The app highlights:

◉ 12 scientifically proven exercises

◉ HD video instructions for every exercise, performed by the real fitness model

◉ Voice guidance for every workout step

◉ Timers and countdowns, voice-narrated and beautifully crafted for the tiniest detail

◉ Track your activity on a calendar

◉ Exercise instructions with videos to learn more without rush

◉ Play music from your favorite player in the background

◉ Beautifully designed for every screen size

◉ Speaking your language: English and Polish for now, more coming soon A number of studies suggest that such High Intensity Circuit Training (HICT) can boost metabolism, fight weight gain and even add years to your life. No more excuses, it’s just 7 minutes. Just do it!

Download 7 Minute TV Workout

Dark Tower

Normally $4.99.

Explore floors covered in darkness and reach the top of evil tower. Fight against plenty of hostile Goblins, Skeletons, Zombies, Wizzards, Warriors, Vampires and more are waiting for you in this fantastic classic-style logic RPG. Experience an epic adventure and defeat the evil forces. Fight against immortal Vampire queen. Be careful and reasonably manage your keys. Bad decisions will be irreversible. Do not hesitate! Step into the DarkTower.

Download Dark Tower