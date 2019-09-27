If there’s a better way to mark the end of a long week than with a roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free, we don’t know what it is. You’ll find seven different apps in today’s roundup, and they’re all listed below. These are limited-time deals that could end at any moment though, so be sure to hurry up and download them for free while you still can.

Faif – GameClub

Normally $1.99.

“It’s blisteringly cruel (…) Undeniably engaging and fun.” ~ John Walker (Rock, Paper, Shotgun) Faif is a puzzle/rpg game with a unique battle system. HOW TO PLAY IT After choosing 5 adjacent tiles you only get one! Play wisely with the odds and defeat your enemies before they defeat you. FEATURES * Unique gameplay

* Epic “odd” battles

* A nice shop with kickass powerups (use gems you collect in the game as payment)

* Infinite mode (survive as many opponents as you can)

* Multiplayer!

* Supports phone, tablets, and almost every smart thingie out there! “Faif is definitely one of the more unique puzzle RPG games I’ve experienced so far” ~ (AppAdvice)

“Faif carries an undeniable “one more time” quality that drives players to beat their winning streaks” ~ (148apps.com)

“The game looks utterly gorgeous, with a papery feel to proceedings that sort of makes it feel like you’re shuffling little bits of hand-crafted art around“ ~ (PocketGamer.co.uk)

“It’s a game that looks like a puzzle from one angle, an RPG from another — but it’s its own creature.“ ~ Owen Faraday (Pocket Tactics)

“Faif offers a unique twist on the match-3 — or 5 in this case — genre, and spices up its RPG mechanics“ ~ Lee Cooper (Hardcore Gamer)

Download Faif – GameClub

Tourist Translate World

Normally $0.99.

Tourist Translate is the application voice and text translator, that help you to communication effectively with any language in the world.

With Tourist Translate you can easily translate by the use of text, voice or images and you will be confident to communication anywhere as Tourist Translate has helped you. Main features:

* Instant Text translations: Translate between 110+ languages by typing.

* Instant Voice translations: Support 50+ languages by for voice translate.

* Instant Camera translations: Translate text in images by take photo from your camera.

* Use Apple’s speech recognition technology to recognize voice to speech translation.

* Easily bookmark your translate conversations, you can review them in history.

* Some setting very useful: customize speed voice, auto translate images, auto speak after translate finish. Speech to speech translations are supported between languages:

Arabic, Catalan, Chinese (Cantonese), Chinese (Mandarin), Chinese (Taiwan), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (The Netherlands), English (Australian), English (Canada), English (India), English (UK), English (US), Finnish, French, French (Canada), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Moldavian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

Speech to text translations are supported between languages:

Croatian, Malay, Ukrainian, Vietnamese. Text to text translations are supported between languages:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu

Download Tourist Translate World

Translate Browser Pro 2019

Normally $1.99.

Translate Browser Pro, PDF and other document directly inside Browser. With a simple tap. Translation service is provided by Google Translate. List of 104 supported languages:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Zulu.

Download Translate Browser Pro 2019

Hygrometer – Check humidity

Normally $1.99.

Hygrometer is the ideal tool to measure the humidity of the outside air. Make sure you are connected to the internet and enable Location Services on your device. At this point the application will detect your location. The display will show the name of the locality, the percentage of humidity present at that time.and information about the weather conditions. The data are periodically updated and provided by apixu.com. [ Features ]

• Realtime measurement of atmospheric humidity

• Place detection

• Weather conditions

• Map current position

• Search City

• Save favorite places (unlimited)

• Support Today Widget

• Reliability in its use (data from apixu.com)

• Intuitive Graphics

• Easy to use

Download Hygrometer – Check humidity

Mob Armor GPS

Normally $9.99.

Welcome to Mob Armor GPS – A powerful off-road tracking app designed to be incredibly fast, user friendly, and reliable. This next generation GPS software will track your location in real time without cellular service or WiFi*. The modern user interface and streamlined features convey information faster than any other GPS app and will let you explore the world around you safely. Only $19.99/year for access to the complete feature set. There is no annoying login required, just open, start tracking, and go! While tracking, you can leave geo-tagged icons on your tracks for pre-running or general route safety marking. When tracking is done, easily save and organise tracks into folders for quick reference later. Share tracks and routes for pre-running, racing, or general exploration via email, airdrop, or SMS. Choose between Satellite maps, or Terrain maps to suit your needs. To save maps offline, connect to WiFi or the cellular network and pre-view the section you wish to save. View the maps at all levels needed when before going offline, the maps will be stored locally to the device and can then be accessed in the field. Feature list:

Tracking/Routes – Fast and Streamlined tracking will leave a trail of “breadcrumbs” that will allow you to move freely without concern of finding your way back to origin. Speed, distance, and elevation data is collected for each track. Turn Tracks into Routes and organise them in folders to keep all your favourite off-road locations and race files easy to access and share.

Performance Mode – Performance Mode is designed for racers to provide more information, and remove the possible problems associated with touchscreen in race environments.

Range Rings – These rings are accessed in the race mode menu and help users see distances as they approach turns and way-points.

Latitude & Longitude – Enter in coordinates in Decimal Degrees format to drop a pin to find exact points of interest.

GPS Configurations – Change between internal GPS receiver and the Dual Sky pro XGPS160 receiver via Bluetooth. Check GPS status and current Lat/Long coordinates to share.

Map Options – Choose between Satellite Image Maps, or standard maps to help with situational awareness.

Race Features now includes the ability to import GPX files and edit waypoint flag/icon. Add/edit texts and create geofence voice announcements. To access the complete guide on “how to” with Mob Armor GPS, search us on YouTube and visit our website to access the user manual.

Download Mob Armor GPS

Flashcards Club

Normally $0.99.

Flashcards Club is the new faster and better way to create flashcards and share flashcards. What makes Flashcards Club the BEST flashcards maker and flashcards community? Besides no subscription monthly fees… *Desktop version too: You can create/view flashcards online on our website or on the app *Flashcards can include a combination of Text, Photo, Video, and Audio on each side. *Teamwork welcomed! Allow friends to help you add flashcards to your set. Each person can edit/delete their own flashcards and the set creator also has moderator access to delete flashcards from the set. *Sharing encouraged! Sharing is caring whether you are a teacher or a student. Set your flashcards to Public to share with your study group, students in your classroom, or the world. *Shuffle flashcards, or view them in order. Need flashcards to give a speech? Do it with electronic flashcards. When you’re done, rather than throwing away paper, just delete your flashcards set. *You can have up to 2 Private flashcard sets with 20 flashcards each. *User Friendly. Don’t waste time flipping the flashcard if you know the answer and you’re just cramming (we mean reviewing :-) right before the test. Rate flashcards as “Yes”, “Maybe”, “No”. You can view flashcards in piles based on your ratings. View rating statistics/clear statistics. Study different subjects/sets together. Combine flashcard sets as a mixed stack, with also the option to view in piles based on your “Yes”, “Maybe”, “No” ratings. Search through flashcards based on the question/answer text in flashcards. Text is written larger when there’s less of it – just like you are writing it on a paper flashcard! Reverse the question / answer sides. Choose / randomize flashcard colors. View the flashcards set as a document for a quick study guide reference. Search for flashcard sets by category, keyword, author, or size. Search for other members on the app. There is a member search opt-out option. Batch upload/create text flashcards with the Import via CSV tool. After opening a flashcards set via the Play or View As Document features, no further access to internet is needed to continue to view text flashcards.

Download Flashcards Club

Week Agenda Ultimate

Normally $1.99.

Take control of your weekly schedule and make the best use of your time. Plan your week/day efficiently with the “Week Agenda Ultimate” app – your personal weekly managing calendar. It is always wise to start your day with the right plan and Week Agenda Ultimate is exactly this, which helps users to plan their week and day perfectly. Keep your Week schedule all set with this elegantly designed classic Week Planner handy app. “Week Agenda Ultimate” keeps you organized all the time and ensures you make the best use of your precious time. “Week Agenda Ultimate” app gives the best experience of a day planner with its stylish, clear and intuitive design. Personalize your calendar to give it a nice overview and impressive look with week numbers on the top. The app has the best browse functionality enabling users to swipe through the weeks quickly using intuitive swipe mode controls. You can also revisit your plan and events up to 10 years back by using its very quick search ability. “Week Agenda Ultimate” is your personal pocket-friendly organizer app, designed with the elegant classic look and intuitive navigation controls. Choose one of the cool and beautiful themes for this calendar app to make it even more appealing and personalized. Get the best out of your plan by planning your time efficiently with “Week Agenda Ultimate”. The app is a must-have app for all the students, housewives, entrepreneurs, employees, and anyone who wants to organize their day/week. Quickly add, edit, delete events with the “Week Agenda Ultimate” app integrated with your Apple iCal. All the events updated via the app is reflected in your Apple iCal and can be edited using Apple iCal. This awesome handy app also supports Apple Watch making it more accessible. Get the best Weekly Calendar Planner “Week Agenda Ultimate” and make the use of its features for the best experience. Other cool features which make the app exciting and quick to use is its Retina support, multi-language support (up to 22 so far) and its Today Widget feature. Buy the app only once and use this universal app on your iPhone and iPad. Be smart, plan smart and manage smart with “Week Agenda Ultimate” app.

Download Week Agenda Ultimate