Scan the headlines this morning and you’ll see last night’s Emmy Awards show described as “boring,” “ridiculous,” or even “embarrassingly bad.” You probably have no idea how good or bad it was though, because who even watches awards shows anymore? There are really only a few things you need to know about the Emmys this year and the fact that Game of Thrones won more awards than any other show is at the top of the list. That’s right, the show that had what is almost universally described as one of the worst final seasons in the history of television won more Emmy awards for its final season than any other show. Add last night’s wins for best drama series (I just vomited in my mouth) and Peter Dinklage’s win for best supporting actor in a drama series (okay fine, that one is well-deserved) to the 10 technical Emmys the show took home at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys and you’ve got a total of 12 Emmys, making it the most awarded show of the year.

Once you’re done dry heaving, you should know that there were also some Emmys handed out to actors and shows that actually deserved them. Jodie Comer won best lead actress in a drama series for her mind-blowing performance in Killing Eve, and the only argument there is that this should’ve been her second consecutive year taking home the award. The brilliant Amazon show Fleabag rightfully won best comedy series, and HBO’s Chernobyl won best limited series. Want to see the rest of the big winners and losers from last night? You’ll find the complete list below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime) (WINNER)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)



Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Hervé” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”) (WINNER)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) (WINNER)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”) (WINNER)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) (WINNER)



Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Competition Program



“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) (WINNER)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America, With Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) (WINNER)

“Who Is America?” (Showtime)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) (WINNER)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) (WINNER)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) (WINNER)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry,” “The Audition,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer) (WINNER)

“The Big Bang Theory,” “Stockholm Syndrome,” CBS (Mark Cendrowski)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “We’re Going to the Catskills!” Prime Video (Dan Palladino)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “All Alone,” Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

Directing for a Drama Series

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks,” HBO (David Nutter)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Long Night,” HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Daina Reid)

“Killing Eve,” “Desperate Times,” BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)

“Ozark,” “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman) (WINNER)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Stephen Frears)

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Johan Renck) (WINNER)

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime (Ben Stiller)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Glory,” FX Networks (Jessica Yu)

“Fosse/Version,” “Who’s Got the Pain,” FX Networks (Thomas Kail)

“When They See Us,” Netflix (Ava DuVernay)

Directing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!” “Waiting for the Artist,” IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)

“Drunk History,” “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” Comedy Central (Derek Waters)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Psychics,” HBO (Paul Pennolino)

“Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Adam Sandler,” NBC (Don Roy King) (WINNER)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

“Who Is America?” “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) (WINNER)

“PEN15,” “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Hulu (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)

“Russian Doll,” “Nothing in This World Is Easy,” Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)

“Russian Doll,” “A Warm Body,” Netflix (Allison Silverman)

“The Good Place,” “Janet(s),” NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)

“Veep,” “Veep,” HBO (David Mandel)

Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” “Winner,” AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)

“Bodyguard,” “Episode 1,” Netflix (Jed Mercurio)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Killing Eve,” “Nice And Neat,” BBC America (Emerald Fennell)

“Succession,” “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong) (WINNER)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Craig Mazin) (WINNER)

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)

“Escape at Dannemora,” “Episode 6,” Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Providence,” FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)

“When They See Us,” “Part Four,” Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)

Writing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!,” IFC

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO (WINNER)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers,” NBC

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” CBS