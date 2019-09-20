Google is making it easier than ever to keep track of your tabs in Chrome

If you’ve ever opened more than a few tabs while browsing the internet on Chrome, you know how easy it is to lose track of them all. By the time you get to 10 or 12 tabs, all you can really see is the small, square icon representing the website, which can make it a chore to quickly sort through them and find the right tab.

Thankfully, Google’s latest Chrome updates appear to address this problem both on mobile and desktop so you won’t waste any more time than absolutely necessary mousing over each and every tab.

Google is working on a host of features for Chrome that are set to roll out this fall, but the one I personally am the most excited about is undoubtedly the new tab preview system. As it stands, you have to hover over a tab in Chrome on your computer and wait for a description of the tab to appear. After the update, moving your mouse over a tab will immediately show you the title of the tab, and in the future, you’ll see a thumbnail of the tab as well.

Google is also making it easier to manage tabs on mobile by allowing Chrome users on Android to group their tabs by dragging and dropping them on top of each other in the tab grid layout. Once you select a tab within a group, you can easily swap between the other tabs with the new tab switcher at the bottom of the screen.

Beyond the tab management improvements, Google is also putting answers to queries to directly into the address bar on Chrome and adding a new color customization tool to the browser.