You made it, Apple fans — it’s new iPhone day! The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all finally available for purchase beginning today, so there’s plenty for Apple fans to be excited about. Of course, not everyone is going to be picking up a new iPhone on Friday so we’ve got something that all iPhone users can enjoy: A roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.

cRate Pro – Currency Converter

Normally $0.99.

Convert exchange rates for over 160 currencies. Type conversion amounts using a custom keypad. ◎ Available for Apple Watch

◎ Support for over 160 world currencies

◎ Background rate updates

◎ Historical chart

◎ Make quick currency calculations into multiple currencies

◎ Beautiful flags are shown for every currency

◎ Built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Camera Angle

Normally $0.99.

While shooting a picture, You can confirm the direction and the angle of the device at a glance.

This app is available in various scenes. For example, when you want to take exactly the building by horizontal and vertical, the documents from just above, the ceiling paintings, with adjust the direction, and so on. [PAN] Angle of the left and right as the vertical axis of the device. Direction of the compass is displayed when the screen is perpendicular to the ground.

[TILT] Angle of the up and down as the horizontal axis of the device.

[ROLL] Angle of the rotation as the front and back axis of the device. Direction of the compass is displayed when the screen is horizontal to the ground. Compatible with front/rear camera, flash AUTO/ON/OFF, auto focus/tap focus.

IQ Test

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test™ With Solutions! Like a Job Interview Available for iPad and iPhone.

Two Tests… – 39 Questions to get your IQ! With Solutions! – 33 Questions to get your IQ! With Solutions! NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only. Try it.

Bow Island

Normally $0.99.

Bow Island is a fantastic archery game. Enjoy 10 exciting and challenging levels and a breathtaking archery on a fantastic island. Shoot your arrows on numerous targets and hit them in the center. Are you ready for the adventure, shooter? The game features:

– 10 challenging and exciting levels.

– Many different targets.

– Quaint, awesome crafted island with many details.

– Smooth gaming experience.

– Use magic potions to increase your chances.

– Unlock achievements and climb to the top of the highscore list.

UKE Magazine

Normally $3.99.

UKE Magazine is a dedicated magazine for ukulele players, designed and written in Great Britain. With a UK focus, but global outlook – there’s something for uke players everywhere inside! Each issue features interviews with ukulele stars, fascinating ukulele features, uke stories from around the globe, songs to learn and reviews of the best ukulele gear. The magazine has been successfully published in print format since March 2015, winning local business awards in its home city of Carlisle. Since then, the publication has grown, with ukulele players enjoying the mixture of original content, things to learn and beautiful design and ukulele photography. UKE Magazine – Ukulele Mag offers the following auto-renewable subscriptions:

– Quarterly Subscription ($4.99) Payment will be charged to your Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. Subscriptions may be managed by you and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your user’s Account Settings after purchase. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription to UKE Magazine – Ukulele Mag.

InsPanorama

Normally $2.99.

InsPanorama can share your panorama photo to Instagram. Share photo without clipped.Share video to TikTok.. Have a try and have a fun. 1. 39 filters for you.

2. Convert your panorama to video.

3. Change time and add music to your video

4. Add background to your view

5. Many templates

6. Add text to video

7. And so on… And there will never be an advertisement

