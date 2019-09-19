The Android tech that iPhone users are most jealous of somehow got even better

As an iPhone user, there’s one technology available on Android devices that I envy most, and it’s obviously one that has yet to make it over to iOS devices. That’s fast wired and wireless charging that can replenish battery life quicker than ever. And somehow, that technology is getting even better.

For comparison purposes, the iPhone 11 finally fixed some of the iPhone’s battery issues. All three iPhone 11 models have larger batteries than before, and all three support 18W wired charging, though only the two Pro models ship with 18W chargers in the box. Early reviewers confirmed that battery life is indeed superior to last year’s iPhone XS series, and the three devices should last you through the day. But if you were able to charge the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 3,969 mAh battery in about 30 minutes, would you even care how much longer the battery lasted?

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, which pioneered its SuperVOOC fast charging tech a few years ago, announced that it made significant improvements to both its wired and wireless charging.

The new SuperVOOC Fast Charge 2.0 is a complicated marketing term that means your phone supports 65W chargers, the kind of chargers that are typically reserved for laptops. The Oppo Reno Ace will be the world’s first phone to take advantage of the new tech, and it will charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 30 minutes.

Image Source: Oppo

Oppo said in its press release that SuperVOOC 2.0 uses Gallium Nitride semiconductors, which have improved efficiency and better heat suppression. Five safety protection measures in the adapter, wire, and handset ensure the safety of the phone, the company said.

That’s not all, however, as Oppo also announced a new 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge technology. This new wireless charger is faster than many wired charging solutions, and it needs just 80 minutes to recharge a 4,000 mAh battery. The new Qi charger also supports slower speeds for older phones, including 5W an 10W. Among its safety features, the charger has object detection that ensures charging stops if a foreign metal object is placed on the charging mat.

It’s unclear whether both SuperVOOC 2.0 and 30W wireless VOOC will be available on the same devices.

Image Source: Oppo

Finally, Oppo also announced a new VOOC charging standard called VOOC Flash Charge Version 4.0, which seems to be a fast-charging solution for most phones. With it, a 4,000 mAh battery reaches 100% in 73 minutes, although the charger doesn’t deliver a constant speed. Instead, algorithms adapt the charging speeds at various times. VOOC Flash Charge has a full load charging power of 20W, which is still faster than Apple’s best charger, the 18W USB-C adapter that ships with the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.