Jacob Siegal
September 18th, 2019 at 10:58 AM

With just a couple weeks left in the month of September, we’re finally closing in on the launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Both video streaming services are expected to launch in November, and once they do (especially Disney’s), the streaming wars will kick into a new gear. As such, I expected October to be a banner month for Netflix, but there isn’t nearly as much high-profile original content as I expected there to be this month.

There are still plenty of highlights, of course, including the third season of Big Mouth, season 5 of Peaky Blinders, and a new show called Living with Yourself, which stars Paul Rudd playing both himself and his doppelganger. There are also a few notable third-party additions, such as Men in Black and The Karate Kid.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for October 2019 below:

Available October 1st

  • Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Nikki Glaser: Bangin’  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • 93 days
  • A.M.I.
  • Along Came a Spider
  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Blow
  • Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
  • Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
  • Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
  • Crash
  • Exit Wounds
  • Good Burger
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Honey 2
  • House of the Witch
  • Lagos Real Fake Life
  • Men in Black II
  • Moms at War
  • No Reservations
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • One Direction: This Is Us
  • Payday
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
  • Scream 2
  • Senna
  • Signal: Season 1
  • Sin City
  • Sinister Circle
  • Supergirl
  • Superman Returns
  • Surf’s Up
  • The Bucket List
  • The Flintstones
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
  • The Island
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife
  • Tomorrow with You: Season 1
  • Trainspotting
  • Troy
  • Tunnel: Season 1
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • Walking Out

Available October 2nd

Available October 3rd

Available October 4th

Available October 5th

Available October 7th

Available October 8th

Available October 9th

Available October 10th

  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
  • Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 11th

Available October 12th

Available October 15th

  • Dark Crimes

Available October 16th

Available October 17th

  • The Karate Kid
  • THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 18th

Available October 19th

  • Men in Black

Available October 21st

  • Echo in the Canyon
  • Free Fire

Available October 22nd

Available October 23rd

Available October 24th

  • Daybreak NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Revenge of Pontianak

Available October 25th

Available October 28th

  • A 3 Minute Hug NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Available October 29th

  • Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 30th

Available October 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in October below:

Leaving October 1st

  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • All the President’s Men
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cabaret (1972)
  • Casper
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Cloverfield
  • Deliverance
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
  • Empire Records
  • Evolution
  • Forks Over Knives
  • Frances Ha
  • Free State of Jones
  • Get Carter
  • Gremlins
  • Hoosiers
  • Impractical Jokers: Season 1
  • In Bruges
  • Julie & Julia
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
  • Obsessed
  • Pineapple Express
  • Platoon
  • Quiz Show
  • She’s Out of My League
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • The Nightmare
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving October 5th

  • Despicable Me 3

Leaving October 7th

  • David Blaine: What Is Magic?
  • Scream 4

Leaving October 9th

  • Little Witch Academia
  • Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
  • Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving October 15th

  • El Internado: Season 1-7

Leaving October 20th

  • Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving October 25th

  • The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

Leaving October 29th

  • The Fall: Series 1
  • The Imitation Game

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of October. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.

Image Source: Netflix
