With just a couple weeks left in the month of September, we’re finally closing in on the launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Both video streaming services are expected to launch in November, and once they do (especially Disney’s), the streaming wars will kick into a new gear. As such, I expected October to be a banner month for Netflix, but there isn’t nearly as much high-profile original content as I expected there to be this month.

There are still plenty of highlights, of course, including the third season of Big Mouth, season 5 of Peaky Blinders, and a new show called Living with Yourself, which stars Paul Rudd playing both himself and his doppelganger. There are also a few notable third-party additions, such as Men in Black and The Karate Kid.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for October 2019 below:

Available October 1st

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Available October 2nd

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 3rd

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY

After

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM

Dark Crimes

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

Men in Black

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME

Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raging Bull

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in October below:

Leaving October 1st

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving October 5th

Despicable Me 3

Leaving October 7th

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving October 9th

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving October 15th

El Internado: Season 1-7

Leaving October 20th

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving October 25th

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

Leaving October 29th

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of October. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.