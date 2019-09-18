With just a couple weeks left in the month of September, we’re finally closing in on the launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Both video streaming services are expected to launch in November, and once they do (especially Disney’s), the streaming wars will kick into a new gear. As such, I expected October to be a banner month for Netflix, but there isn’t nearly as much high-profile original content as I expected there to be this month.
There are still plenty of highlights, of course, including the third season of Big Mouth, season 5 of Peaky Blinders, and a new show called Living with Yourself, which stars Paul Rudd playing both himself and his doppelganger. There are also a few notable third-party additions, such as Men in Black and The Karate Kid.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for October 2019 below:
Available October 1st
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 93 days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
- Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- No Reservations
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal: Season 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf’s Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tomorrow with You: Season 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel: Season 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
Available October 2nd
- Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM
- Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 3rd
- Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 4th
- Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 5th
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 7th
- Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Water Diviner
Available October 8th
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 9th
- After
- Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 10th
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
- Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 11th
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
- The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Fractured — NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La influencia — NETFLIX FILM
- Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 12th
- Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM
Available October 15th
- Dark Crimes
Available October 16th
- Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sinister 2
Available October 17th
- The Karate Kid
- THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 18th
- The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eli — NETFLIX FILM
- Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM
- Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM
Available October 19th
- Men in Black
Available October 21st
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
Available October 22nd
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 23rd
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Available October 24th
- Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Revenge of Pontianak
Available October 25th
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM
- It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 28th
- A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Available October 29th
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 30th
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME
- Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Raging Bull
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in October below:
Leaving October 1st
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers: Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She’s Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving October 5th
- Despicable Me 3
Leaving October 7th
- David Blaine: What Is Magic?
- Scream 4
Leaving October 9th
- Little Witch Academia
- Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
- Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving October 15th
- El Internado: Season 1-7
Leaving October 20th
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving October 25th
- The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Leaving October 29th
- The Fall: Series 1
- The Imitation Game
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of October. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.