‘Pokemon Go’ will add Gen 5 Pokemon from the Unova region later today

Nearly a year after bringing Generation 4 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region to Pokemon Go, Niantic is expanding the game’s PokeDex once again this week with the addition of creatures from Unova. These were the Pokemon featured in Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version for the Nintendo DS in 2010.

As with the other generations, Niantic will add a few Gen 5 Pokemon to the game at a time, starting with Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, Blitzle, and more on Monday. There will also be Shiny versions of Patrat and Lillipup, so keep an eye out for the first Shiny Gen 5 Pokemon later today as well.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for today’s update. In a blog post about the Unova Pokemon, Niantic also revealed that Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, and Pidove will start to appear in 2km eggs; Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Blitzle, Drilbur, and Foongus hatch from 5km eggs; and Ferroseed, Klink, Litwick, Golett, and Deino will all show up in 10km eggs. Plus, Lillipup, Patrat, and Klink can each be encountered in Raids, which is the only place to find Klink.

There are also five new region-specific Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go from the Unova region:

Asia-Pacific: Pansage , the Grass Monkey Pokémon

, the Grass Monkey Pokémon Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: Pansear , the High Temp Pokémon

, the High Temp Pokémon The Americas and Greenland: Panpour , the Spray Pokémon

, the Spray Pokémon Western hemisphere: Heatmor , the Anteater Pokémon

, the Anteater Pokémon Eastern hemisphere: Durant, the Iron Ant Pokémon

Finally, Pokemon Go is also getting a new Evolutionary item called a Unova Stone, which allows some new Pokemon, such as Lampent, to evolve. Niantic says that the new Pokemon will begin showing up in-game at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET today, and that more Generation 5 Pokemon will be added in the coming weeks.