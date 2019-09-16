Insider says iPhone 11 sales are even better than expected, and now most models are sold out

Apple on Friday started iPhone 11 preorders, with all three models available to consumers, including the cheaper iPhone 11 and the premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro. With six colors for iPhone 11 and four options for the Pro versions, and with three storage tiers for all three models, users sure had a wide variety of iPhone versions to choose from. Add to that that Apple sold all iPhone 11 flavors unlocked from day one, in addition to the four carrier option for each model, and you end up with a myriad of iPhone alternatives to choose from. At the time of this writing, several iPhone 11 color options are sold out, and the same goes for most iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max options. Meanwhile, a trusted insider claims that iPhone 11 orders were much better than anticipated, with the new colors being an influencing factor.

Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investor seen by MacRumors that demand is “significantly stronger” for the iPhone 11 in Green and Purple, but also for the Midnight Green version of the iPhone 11 Pro phones:

The shipping times of midnight green iPhone 11 Pro, green iPhone 11, and purple iPhone 11 are all two–three weeks or longer. The shipping times of other colors are roughly shorter than ten days. It should be noted that the glass casings of midnight green models are currently facing production issues; therefore, it makes the shipping time longer.

Shipping times have started slipping for the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro since Friday, right after preorders kicked off, with almost all flavors being sold out in the first hours. Shipping estimates now offer anywhere from 5-7 days on some versions to 2-3 weeks. Since then, the delivery date for more iPhone 11 versions started slipping.

After verifying with Apple’s online store, we’ve discovered that, at the time of this writing, you can still buy several gold versions of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and, if you hurry, there’s even a midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max for you, with a September 20th release date on it. To recap, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are available in Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green, and Gold; and all come in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB options — these are all the models that would still ship on Friday if you order them from Apple’s online store:

Basically, the Purple and Green versions of the iPhone 11 are sold out across the board, with Yellow a close second. The more traditional color options, including White, Black, and Red, are still available.

Carriers and other electronics retailers that have the iPhone 11 phones for preorder might have the models that Apple currently sold out. Also, you might be able to find additional iPhone 11 stock in Apple retail stores on launch day.