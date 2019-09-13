Video shows a Model 3 automatically apply the brakes to avoid hitting a cop who ran a red light

Tesla’s automated emergency braking (AEB) system, which was first introduced in 2017, has improved markedly in a relatively short amount of time. Just a few weeks ago, for example, Tesla demonstrated its next-gen AEB system which can more ably apply the brakes when a pedestrian or cyclist is detected.

With that said, we recently stumbled across a new video which shows a Tesla Model 3 abruptly hit the brakes when a police officer on a motorcycle runs a red light and turns left into oncoming traffic. The officer was presumably chasing someone but his sirens were off at the time.

As you can see in the video below, the Model 3 owner begins to accelerate at a green light and doesn’t see the police officer swooping in from the right-hand side. Luckily, the Model 3 detected the officer and swiftly applied the brakes.

Describing the incident, the Model 3 owner posted the following on his YouTube channel.

Happened this morning; I was rolling about my way when the light turns green, and out of nowhere a cop without their audio on for their sirens runs a red light. If not for Tesla’s emergency stop safety features this would not have been a good day. Thank you #Tesla and #ElonMusk for making the #Model3 the safest car ever or I might’ve scarred myself for life with a horrible accident.

Another angle of the incident can be seen below.

Of course, this is hardly the first time we’ve seen a Tesla take evasive action and avoid a potentially serious collision. In the video below, a Tesla that was rear ended quickly swerves to the left to avoid the car directly ahead.